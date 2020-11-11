Connect with us

News

The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement

Published

1 day ago

on

The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
The Biden Transition Team has just transgressed the major establishment media pet peeve with an inconsistency linked to the identity of the supposed Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris.

An anticipated part of the transformation of the modern candidate between the electoral campaign and the presidential administration, the squad has already started to work in the light of attempts to call the 2020 presidential election in favor of the Democratic nominee Joe Biden, amid continued legal battles and vote-counting throughout the United States.

Members of the team’s media apparatus, however, erred early, misspelling the name of their second-in-command ticket in a Monday press release linked to the timetable.

“On Tuesday, November 10, President-elect Joe Biden will give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on family priorities around the country in Texas v. California, the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to abolish the Affordable Care Act, and his proposal to improve access to safe , affordable health care,” the statement reads.

“The President-elect will be joined by Kaumala Harris, Vice-President-Elect.”

Such errors have been the topic of media speculation since August, when The Associated Press wrote a news story on the proper pronunciation of Harris’s first name, implying that systematic Republican mispronunciation was the product of bigotry.

“Harris’s first name is ‘KAH’-mah-lah’—or, as she explains in her profile, “comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark,'” the study reads.

“But in the days after the California senator became the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman elected to a big party ticket, mispronunciation has been rampant.”

According to The AP, such influential figures as Vice President Mike Pence and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel neglected to give Harris her due on the campaign trail last summer, underlining the wrong syllable when she said the word.

“Supporters say that the trend leads to a concerted attempt by Trump and his allies to present Harris — the daughter of immigrants — as someone who is not in the highest political ranks,” said the source, taking a statement from National Women’s Law Center Action Fund President Fatima Goss Graves, who claimed that people like Pence and McDaniel were seeking to “diminish” Harris.

The two were far from the first to endure unwanted public coverage over Harris’ name errors — nor will they be the last.

ICYMI: CNN attempted to strike @TuckerCarlson as a “racist” for mispronouncing the name of “Kamala” Harris.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson had caught a strong flak after a related misstatement just a week ago, rendering himself the subject of a brief panel conversation on left-wing network rival CNN as a result.

Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia later grappled with a string of public assaults by Democratic foe John Ossoff and left-wing blog-o-sphere in the wake of a passing joke about Harris ‘s name when he punched President Donald Trump in the frontline state.

The problem has emerged a number of times since, with establishment media hosts kick-starting the debate again over the weekend to urge that Republicans learn to pronounce the word correctly, Harris will assume the position of vice president this coming January.

At the time of this article, though, the Western Journal was unable to identify the media attention of the Biden Transition Team on Monday’s faux pas.

It would appear like influential progressive pundits have yet to touch the event, as has been the case with misstatements from their own running mate.

