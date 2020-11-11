The Importance of Implementing a Flexible Work Culture

There are many factors that business people have to take into consideration if they want their company to be successful. For instance, they have to be sure that the product or service they are offering is something that their targeted audience needs. Then, they need to find the best marketing strategy to reach that audience and look for ways how to keep them loyal. In addition to all of that, there are many legal aspects that one cannot overlook, such as setting up the company properly and paying the necessary taxes.

However, the workforce is also essential for keeping the business running, which is why a lot of thought has to go into hiring and training them. Regardless of whether there are only a few employees or dozens of them, it’s vital for the business owner or manager to understand that they are the lifeblood that keeps everything going behind the scenes and that keeping them happy and loyal is of the utmost importance.

This is why working on company culture is crucial. There are various benefits that a business should provide its employees with, in addition to the basic ones such as health insurance, paid time off, and retirement benefits. One of these perks that cannot be disregarded is most certainly flexibility. Keep on reading to learn more about why flexible work culture is something every company should implement.

The work-life balance is highlighted

A flexible workplace can mean a lot of things but one of them is recognizing that the employees have a life outside of the office and that there is a way for their two worlds to co-exist in a healthy way. Therefore, the employer needs to understand that the staff is not supposed to be in the office or even available 24/7. They also have a life, a family, and other interests that they are free to pursue in their free time. Furthermore, in case of sickness or family emergency, exceptions need to be made to allow team members to work from home or have a day off. In this way, employees are aware that the company respects their work-life balance and is willing to meet them halfway.

It helps build trust

Flexibility can also mean letting employees choose their own work hours and whether they will work from home. By allowing their staff to do so, managers are showing how much they trust these individuals and believe they can do everything properly and on time, without having a boss constantly hovering above their heads. Furthermore, it means that employers trust that their staff will know when to look for help and consult with their colleagues on difficult tasks. On the other hand, it also builds mutual trust, as employees see that their managers are not micromanaging everything they do and have the freedom to do things their own way. Moreover, by asking for more flexibility, workers know that they are not in danger of losing their job.

It can attract top talent to the company

Having a positive and flexible company culture is a great way to attract top talent in the field. Individuals that hear about how good a business is treating its employees will always be interested in hearing more about it and looking for a job within such a company. What is more, being open to remote workers means that there is a bigger pool of educated and experienced professionals from all over the world and from all walks of life to choose from. It’s not unusual for a company to miss out on incredibly talented workers just because they decided to stick to the 9-to-5 business approach.

It promotes diversity

Another way how flexibility in the workplace attracts top talent is by creating diversity. As mentioned earlier, using flexible work programs such as remote work means that employees from all over the globe have a chance to work for a top-notch company. This is also good for business as every company can benefit from a diverse workforce that is composed of individuals from different backgrounds. Whether it’s people with health issues or disabilities, digital nomads, military spouses, or rural dwellers, for example, remote work provides jobs for people who otherwise might not have the opportunity. That is not all, however. By having a diverse workforce, a company will be able to reflect its customer base and better respond to their various needs.

The employees are more likely to stay loyal to the company

A positive, trusting, and flexible work environment is something that every employee values very highly. The possibility that a staff member will leave their current position and look for another company to work for is not likely. What is more, many studies show that people are not likely to leave a company where they are happy even if the competition is offering a higher salary. Therefore, thinking about the work-life balance and allowing the employees to create their own schedule can boost loyalty among the workforce and inspire them to stay with the company for a long time. This is especially true if a company also invested in its staff’s training and supported them from the beginning.

Collaboration is encouraged

Just because not everyone has the same work hours or works from the office, it doesn’t mean that the collaborative aspect is missing. While people in the office can huddle up around the coffee machine while they brainstorm how to solve an issue they’ve encountered, people who work remotely will utilize one of the many collaborative platforms and communication apps out there. A company that promotes diversity also understands that no two individuals are completely the same or possess the same skills. They also need to learn how to make the most of this diverse group of people and find a way to bring them together in such a manner that will benefit the company. Whether it’s in person or through online tools, people with a wide range of talents and complementary skills can work in unison to solve all sorts of issues and make the company more effective.

The accent is put on creativity

Flexibility in the office often creates a casual atmosphere. This means that less pressure is put on the workers to come up with the so-called good ideas. There are no good or bad ideas, everything is considered brainstorming that will eventually lead to a positive outcome for the company. If employees are feeling less pressure, it’s much easier to be creative. Plus, no one is discouraging team members from sharing ideas. It’s not unusual for people whose ideas are shot down immediately to become closed off and share their ideas less in the future. The office should be a no-judgment zone when it comes to brainstorming for ideas. On the other hand, certain people work best from home so remote workers might be those that come up with a great idea while everyone else is asleep. As a result of all of this, there is no need to bring in outside consultants to come up with various new ideas.

Productivity among the staff could skyrocket

It’s been said many times before that flexibility in the workplace means that the employer and employee can come to some sort of agreement in terms of when and where they will work. Therefore, the productivity of the company can be boosted as some people work better in the evening or during the night. Coming into the office at 9 am might not suit everyone and it would just be a waste of everyone’s time. On the other hand, by having the ability to organize their own time, the employees can work when it best suits them. Moreover, this approach is usually necessary when the company and the remote worker are not in the same time zone. What is more, telecommuting also means that employees are able to work in a room by themselves if that is something they prefer as opposed to working in a crowded office. As long as all deadlines and targets are met, there is no harm in allowing employees to work in such a way.

Various costs are lower

While a flexible work culture has plenty of benefits for the employees, the companies also get to experience various perks. Not only will the productivity and creativity among the workforce be raised and the workers overall happier but a company will get a chance to cut down on various costs. For example, as the retention rates are high, the hiring costs and the turnover costs are lower. If a company is outsourcing the HR tasks, this means that there will be no need to pay them as there will be no vacant job positions to fill. Then, seeing as how many people will be working from home, the offices can be smaller, meaning that the rent and overhead costs can be smaller as well. Moreover, many remote workers have their own equipment so the company doesn’t have to pay for that either.

The environmental footprint is reduced

Finally, it’s not just the employer and the employees that benefit from remote work, it’s the environment as well. First of all, as the offices are smaller, there are fewer buildings to maintain. Then, as not all of the workers will be commuting on a daily basis, the carbon footprint will also be reduced. What is more, working online and using technology to do most of the tasks means that there is not a lot of paperwork. This will reduce the use of various supplies like paper.

Conclusion

There are many perks to implementing a flexible work culture. From boosting creativity and productivity to developing trust all the way to helping the environment, the faster the companies from all over the world realize how beneficial this approach can be, the better. This is the way of the future, and companies who want to thrive will have to find a way to adapt to these practices.