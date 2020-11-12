Business
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
Guerrilla marketing didn’t get its name from eponymous guerilla warfare but from their hit-and-run tactics. Predominantly used by small and medium-sized companies, guerilla tactics are ideal when your competitors have cartloads of money and you’ve only got the ingenuity of your staff.
There are countless guerilla marketing strategies and new ones are being conjured up at this very moment but here are the top 8 examples of original strategies to inspire your marketing department.
Hit the streets
If you’ve ever heard of the secretive street artist named Banksy, then you know how guerilla street art functions. Outdoor guerilla marketing operates in much the same way, using the streets as an oversized billboard for your brand.
Using the street as a canvas isn’t a walk in the park, though. Firstly, you need the element of surprise which will be lost if you try to obtain a permit for your ad. This doesn’t automatically mean that street art is illegal, just that you’re not going to play by the book.
Apart from painting murals, you could hire an artist to decorate a zebra crossing with your logo. Of course, the image needs to fit in well with the stripes, so it remains safe for pedestrians. If performed well, you’ll end up in the local papers, as an example of bold marketing.
Going viral
Viral might not be the word of the year 2020 but if your content goes viral online, it’s considered a great success. The guerilla marketing campaign should focus on creating engaging content that will spread both online through sharing on social media platforms as well as word of mouth.
For example, the Dollar Shave Club had a great idea for a video ad and a catchy (and foul language) slogan that spread across the Internet as wildfire back in 2012. The only problem with a viral strategy is that you have no way of telling if it will catch on.
Not even the best marketers in the world can guarantee that an image, video, or a slogan will catch on; that’s the prerogative of the audience.
Live marketing
Murals and slogans are nice and all but there are marketing strategies out there that take a more hands-on approach. The more senses an ad campaign engages, the better. In traditional marketing, this means hiring promoters or setting up stands, as well as providing free samples.
Guerilla marketing is a lot less demanding, as you can leave a singing sculpture in the park or paint a public staircase to make your point. The installation you leave for folks to explore should be fun, so they experience a pleasurable feeling the next time they hear about your brand.
The backdrop
Companies pay millions to advertise at sporting events but not even the biggest world competitions are out of reach of guerrilla marketing. You don’t have to sponsor a franchise to have your name featured at a roll up media wall that TV stations use as a backdrop for interviews.
Sports fans like to watch interviews with their favorite players and commentators’ analyses, so getting in touch with local, yet aspiring media outlets can get you an excellent promotion for next to nothing.
Ambushing other brands
Another bold idea for guerilla ad campaigns to use ambush marketing strategies. These involve “overtaking” another brand’s ad space and turning it into your own. You can use an unrelated event to distribute flyers if you deem that guests are your target audience.
Further on, alternating ad panels and billboards of other brands to make them convey a different message is another great example of ambush marketing. Needless to say, there are countless legal issues but you get to save a lot of money on large promo campaigns.
Light the Bat-Signal
You know how residents of Gotham City light the Bat-Signal every time they need help from Batman? This story is more than fiction when it comes to guerilla marketing, as guerilla projections are net on our list. You can generate a lot of buzz by projecting a similar signal onto a large urban space, like the side of a building overlooking a pedestrian zone.
Such a tactic is often used by retail stores to attract foot traffic and increase the brand’s visibility, quite literally. Of course, if the light from the projector bothers the neighbors, then they might call the police but the potential outreach is definitely worth the risk.
The angle of perspective
Optical illusions aren’t the sole property of magicians; marketers too can create an illusion with the goal of mesmerizing potential shoppers. The most common guerilla marketing strategy is to lease ad space on the side of a bus and add imaginary bodies to real passengers. This strategy creates hilarious images that get shared online, skyrocketing the outreach of a seemingly simple ad campaign.
Unconventional ad spaces
Have you ever seen a billboard that protrudes outside the designated area most images occupy? This strategy is partially guerilla marketing, as you can use pretty much any space to get the message across, including spaces where no one would expect to see a commercial.
Ambient marketing involves strange moves such as placing a giant inflatable mascot in the middle of a cornfield by the side of the road, for example. Gillette had a campaign in which they referred to cutting hair as cutting a lawn, opening a whole new avenue for metaphors.
There are more awesome guerrilla marketing examples, as human imagination is limitless. However, you can use the examples listed above to get the ball rolling and see how many people you can reach with the least amount of money spent.
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
5 AI Trends Profoundly Benefitting Business Bottom Lines
Interactive 3D Simulations Helping Execs & Employees Master Uncomfortable Conversations
3 Surprising Reasons Your Crisis Management Plan May Fail
UVC and Foodborne Pathogens
Which is Better? ASP.NET MVC VS ASP.NET
5 Powerful TikTok Marketing Strategies To Grow Your Business
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
HQ Policy Desk Calls North Carolina for Trump
Obama’s CIA Boss Urges Coup Against President Trump So He’s Not “Declassifying Anything”
CENSORSHIP: Facebook Bans Free Speech Social Network Founder, ‘Dangerous’ Like ‘Terrorism Organization’
Woman Overseeing Philly Elections Lost Notary License to Refuse to Search ID for Signature Notarization
The Perks of Embarking on a Freelance Translator Job
Zippers by Specific Length for DIY Specialists and Tailors
Best ways to serve protein-rich salty caviar
The Importance of Implementing a Flexible Work Culture
Top 3 Data Science Research Topics & WDSI Institutional Grants
8 Fastest Growing Trends in Hotel Interior Design
How Much Does A Computer Repair Cost?
Best Travel Guide to Enjoy A Family Holiday In Egypt
Joe Biden Considering Michelle Lujan Grisham to HHS If He Succeeds, She Advocates Abortions Up to Birth
AOC Hints May Leave Politics, Criticizes Non-Supporting ‘Hostile’ Democrats
SD Gov. Kristi Noem Schools Stephanopoulos As he says ‘no signs of wrongdoing’
Federal Government Would Not Support Biden’s Transition: ‘Certainly Not Been Made’ On Power Transfer – GS
Hunter Biden Eventually Appears, Takes Stage with Joe Biden Despite Federal Investigation
George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On His ‘Win’ and Urges Trump to Surrender
VIDEO: Soundcloud Rapper makes TikTok video where it appears to smash Trump’s balloons
George W. Bush, Who Took 2000 Election To SCOTUS, Says 2020 ‘Fundally Equal’
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
The Benefits of In-Home Care
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website
Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
Under Trump, the black incarceration population is the lowest in 31 years, Hispanics down 24 percent.
Is cryptographic money worth the venture?
7 Ways to Boost Your Company’s Success in the Pet Industry
4 Things To Know When You’re Looking for Payroll Services
Grow Your Brand With YouTube Advertising: The Comprehensive Guide
Are You Planning For A Camping Trip? If So, Then You Must Check Out Canvas Tents.
4 Most Common Reasons for Erectile Dysfunction
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham Thrown Out of Family Home
How to Boost Your Metabolism
Rudy Giuliani denies that he did anything wrong in the latest ‘Borat’ movie
Liberal Heads Erupt As Van Jones Tells CNN Trump ‘Positive Things For Black Community’
Democratic Narrative Busted: Vladimir Putin comes to the rescue of the Bidens
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News1 day ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
News3 weeks ago
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
-
News2 weeks ago
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
-
News3 weeks ago
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
-
News3 weeks ago
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
-
News3 weeks ago
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
-
News2 weeks ago
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
-
Marketing4 weeks ago
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
-
Anime4 weeks ago
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
-
Real estate4 weeks ago
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
-
Education4 weeks ago
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
The Benefits of In-Home Care
-
News3 weeks ago
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
-
Business3 weeks ago
Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website
-
Education4 weeks ago
Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login