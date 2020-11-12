Which is Better? ASP.NET MVC VS ASP.NET

Share Pin 0 Shares

ASP.Net framework is a part of the .Net platform used for building, deploying, and running all web applications. One can develop a web application by using ASP.Net Webform and ASP. Net MVC.

Starting up with ASP.Net, it's the most significant Microsoft success delivered for 12 years. For any web developer, it's easy to develop web forms and use ASP.Net other than architecture. Developers can easily drag and drop the control on web forms. Visual Studio uses to generate event-based code behind the control. Any developer can write code using click_event of control.

There are a few serious issues that we faced while developing the ASP.Net project. Therefore, Microsoft decided to overcome these problems by launching ASP.Net MVC. Do you want to know what the serious problem with ASP.Net architecture that people are moving on to use ASP.Net MVC is? Check below:

Performance Issue: The server performs a slower response. Vast and complex page cycle life consumes massive bandwidth.

Let’s get better idea about ASP.NET MVC vs ASP.NET, with an example:

<asp:TextBox ID=”TextBox1″ runat=”server”>

protected void Page_Load(object sender, EventArgs e)

{

TextBox1.Text = “Hello”;

TextBox1.BackColor = Color.Aqua;

}

But the original output of above code is:

<input name=”TextBox1″ type=”text” value=”Hello” id=”TextBox1″ style=”background-color:Aqua;” />

So, the main aim behind the above example is why do we need a server tip for simple control if it can do using HTML control. Imagine if this kind of hundreds of controls is available on the page. The page-load will become slow and unresponsive. Therefore, a better solution to this is to get rid of Server Control.

Let’s start with ASP.Net MVC introduction MVC (Model View and Controller), where Model is a middle layer between View and Controller. The view is pure HTML design. The controller contains all the coding logic.

Understand how MVC works Firstly, the user clicks a button and the request goes to the controller. The controller resides in an area where programmer logic resides.

The controller creates the object of the Model-based on request. Here, the Model invokes a data access layer that fetches data from the Model.

Later the Model loads the data, passes it to view for display purpose.

Get A Better Idea by Understanding MVC Advantages MVC contain three main components that help to manage the complexity of the application.

It does not support the view state but gives full control of the developer’s hand and its application behaviour.

It uses the front controller pattern to resolve the decentralization problem that exists on the page controller bypassing all request.

MVC provides TDD (Test-driven development) support. It related to the test-first programming concepts for extreme programming. It helps in creating a loosely coupled code.

It enforces separation that helps in reducing the complexity of project structure.

The layer of MVC loosely coupled, where the architecture enforces separation and support parallel development.

It comes with built-in support rich routing features to enable us to use URL and map specific page within the website.

MVC is SEO-friendly and has a rest-friendly URL.

It does support third-party view engine and comes with easy integration with JavaScript framework.

Web Form Based Application Advantages Web forms use a page controller pattern where input accepted from page request. It invokes the request action on the Model and determines the view page.

It supports an event-driven programming model that preserves the state over HTTP. There are several events and control supported by web form application that consists of a massive tool. Integrate third-party controls with it.

The view state comes with the server-based state, which makes it easier to manage state.

It comes with RAD (Rapid Application Development) programming model.

The components coupled tightly so require less code than MVC.

Explain ASP.NET MVC VS ASP.NET and How ASP.Net MVC is different than Web Forms? ASP.Net Web Forms ASP.Net MVC Comes with server controls Comes with HTML helpers Follows the traditional event-driven development model. Follows light-weight and MVC patterns based on the development model. Support View state for state management at the client-side. Do not support view state. Views are coupled to code-behind ASPX.CS Views and logic are kept separately. Comes with file-based URLs Comes with route-based URLs Follows web forms syntax Follows customized syntax Comes with master pages for a consistent look and feel. Comes with various layouts to give consistent look and feel. Comes with control for code re-usability. Comes with partial views for code re-usability. Comes with built-in data control and powerful data access. Comes with full-control over makeup and supported features for fast development. It’s not open source. It is open source.

Wrap up The selection of technology varies from person to person based on usage. Additionally, MVC comes with few advantages like control over HTML, support TDD, built-in support of SEO based URLs, and so on. If you're looking for these benefits, then, choose the MVC model. Whereas, a web form abstraction of the web provides an excellent environment, where MVC remain consistent with the stateless nature of the web. MVC does allow us to create of highly testable and loosely coupled applications with Test Driven Development (TDD) and Separation of Concerns (SoC).