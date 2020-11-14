News
BREAKING: Federal Election Commission Chair Calls Election ‘Illegitimate’ Owing Voters Fraud
Trey Trainor, Chairman of the Federal Election, said during his speech on Newsmax this Thursday that he “believes that there is electoral fraud” and stated that the failure to allow poll watchers to witness the vote counting procedure – among many other anomalies – would indeed constitute a “illegitimate election.”
“I do agree that there is electoral fraud in these areas,” said Trainor. “Otherwise they will encourage the observers to come in.”
“If you have reports that 10,000 people who do not live in the state of Nevada have voted in Nevada, when you have a video showing that people are either duplicating a spoiled ballot right there, or only marking a blank ballot for an elector, that is a method that must be followed by election monitors,” said Trainor.
The President of the FEC added that poll observers are constitutionally permitted to be present during the counting of the votes, and that if they are denied access to a location where the vote is being tabulated, “the rule is not being followed, making this an unconstitutional referendum.”
BREAKING: Chairman of the Federal Election Commission claims he suspects that the electoral fraud is taking place” and terms this election a “illegitimate” pic.twitter.com/SPCMlzSBWX
—The President-Elect Chads (@thehangingchads) 12 November 2020.
Trainor has estimated that any of the Trump campaign’s legal threats to the validity of the 2020 presidential election will possibly end up before the Supreme Court.
Global File reported to the U.S. this week. House Rep. Lance Gooden filed a complaint surrounding refusals to allow GOP poll watchers to witness the counting of votes in Texas:
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden reported a lawsuit filed against the Dallas County Elections Office, arguing that the office failed to cooperate with local legislation and allowed the Republican Party poll watchers to witness the vote counting process.
“Repeating abuses of the vote counting protocols,” which involved banning Republicans from being present during the mailing process, contributed to a complaint against the Dallas County Elections Office.
“Voters need to see how their votes are tallied,” Gooden said in a press release. “Democratic administrations at any level would do everything to tip the balance in their favour. We won’t let them get away with it.”
In Detroit, poll observers walked up the windows and yelled at the poll observers to leave while the latter chanted “Let’s get in” while locked out of the poll counting area.
BREAKING: Federal Election Commission Chair Calls Election ‘Illegitimate’ Owing Voters Fraud
UK Research Says Shutting Schools Because COVID has always been a mistake
Joe Biden is a complete nightmare for unborn children
GOP Senator Lankford Promises to ‘Jump In if Biden does not start getting intelligence briefings
EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Dan Bishop Has video evidence of ‘Egregious wrongdoing by election officials’
Black Lives Matter Champion Orders to Follow BLM’s RADICAL Platform
DEM Celebrated Abrams for Not Conceding After Lost 1 State by More Votes Than 3 Trump Losing Combined
Weekly unemployment claims have been dropping to the lowest level since March
BIDEN COVID Counselor Calls for Strict Nationwide Lockdown for 4-6 weeks
Federal Court Sides with Harvard in the event of racial discrimination
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
News3 weeks ago
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
-
News3 weeks ago
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
-
News3 weeks ago
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
-
News3 weeks ago
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
-
News2 weeks ago
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
-
News3 weeks ago
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
-
Marketing4 weeks ago
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
-
Anime4 weeks ago
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
The Benefits of In-Home Care
-
Education4 weeks ago
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
-
Real estate4 weeks ago
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
-
Education4 weeks ago
Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
-
News3 weeks ago
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
You must be logged in to post a comment Login