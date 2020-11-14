Share Pin 0 Shares

Trey Trainor, Chairman of the Federal Election, said during his speech on Newsmax this Thursday that he “believes that there is electoral fraud” and stated that the failure to allow poll watchers to witness the vote counting procedure – among many other anomalies – would indeed constitute a “illegitimate election.”

“I do agree that there is electoral fraud in these areas,” said Trainor. “Otherwise they will encourage the observers to come in.”

“If you have reports that 10,000 people who do not live in the state of Nevada have voted in Nevada, when you have a video showing that people are either duplicating a spoiled ballot right there, or only marking a blank ballot for an elector, that is a method that must be followed by election monitors,” said Trainor.

The President of the FEC added that poll observers are constitutionally permitted to be present during the counting of the votes, and that if they are denied access to a location where the vote is being tabulated, “the rule is not being followed, making this an unconstitutional referendum.”

BREAKING: Chairman of the Federal Election Commission claims he suspects that the electoral fraud is taking place” and terms this election a “illegitimate” pic.twitter.com/SPCMlzSBWX

—The President-Elect Chads (@thehangingchads) 12 November 2020.

Trainor has estimated that any of the Trump campaign’s legal threats to the validity of the 2020 presidential election will possibly end up before the Supreme Court.

Global File reported to the U.S. this week. House Rep. Lance Gooden filed a complaint surrounding refusals to allow GOP poll watchers to witness the counting of votes in Texas:

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden reported a lawsuit filed against the Dallas County Elections Office, arguing that the office failed to cooperate with local legislation and allowed the Republican Party poll watchers to witness the vote counting process.

“Repeating abuses of the vote counting protocols,” which involved banning Republicans from being present during the mailing process, contributed to a complaint against the Dallas County Elections Office.

“Voters need to see how their votes are tallied,” Gooden said in a press release. “Democratic administrations at any level would do everything to tip the balance in their favour. We won’t let them get away with it.”

In Detroit, poll observers walked up the windows and yelled at the poll observers to leave while the latter chanted “Let’s get in” while locked out of the poll counting area.