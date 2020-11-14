GOP Senator Lankford Promises to ‘Jump In if Biden does not start getting intelligence briefings

Share Pin 0 Shares

Several Republican senators say that instead of President Donald Trump’s litigation over last week’s victory, it’s time for the supposed future President-elect Joe Biden to get regular intelligence briefings.

One GOP senator, James Lankford of Oklahoma, has gone so far as to say that he will take steps on Friday to help Biden navigate the President’s regular briefing.

“This has to happen so that whatever the outcome of the election, whatever the way it goes, people will be ready for the actual mission,” Lankford said to KRMG-AM, according to USA Today.

“If that doesn’t happen by Friday, I’ll move in,” said Lankford, who is a member of the Homeland Security and Government Relations Committee of the Senate.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who posed concerns over possible election fraud, said Thursday that he was on board with Biden, a former senator and vice president, getting briefings, according to The Guardian.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has agreed, according to CNN correspondent Manu Raju.

New – Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is the most senior Republican in the Senate, told me that President-elect Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings to prepare for the transition. “I would think – especially on classified briefings – the answer is yes,” Grassley said. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 12, 2020

“If, after all, [Biden] wins, I think they ought to be able to strike the floors,” said Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I just have no excuse for withholding the briefing.”

Our adversaries aren’t waiting for the transition to take place. @JoeBiden should receive the President’s Daily Brief (PDB) starting today. He needs to know what the latest threats are & begin to plan accordingly. This isn’t about politics; this is about national security. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogers) November 10, 2020

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told USA Today that Trump’s administration “follows all constitutional criteria.”

Why the hell are Republican senators trying to manipulate @realDonaldTrump into keeping Gina Haspel, who undermines Trump and subverts his agenda at every turn? @JohnCornyn, @marcorubio, @senatemajldr are getting played by a master case officer. What a disgrace. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 11, 2020

Some have said that national security issues need planning for all eventualities.

Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent caucus of Democrats, said that if there is a transition, it may be a time of future weakness.

Intelligence should not be partisan. Not about manipulation, it is about preserving impartial, nonpartisan information necessary to inform policy makers and so the can protect the US. https://t.co/cYtq9mqMxH — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 11, 2020

“The transformation is inevitably a risky moment,” King said.

“There are obvious national security consequences here, and you want the new president to be as well aware as possible of where the places of risk lie,” he said.

The topic of briefings is not the only bone of contention regarding the intelligence community, where the fight over whether the Trump administration should fire CIA director Gina Haspel has burst into the Twitter domain.

Cornyn responded to this on Twitter.

Have you or @marcorubio or @senatemajldr actually discussed this with anyone in the Admin. who actually works with her, like @DNI_Ratcliffe or @MarkMeadows or @robertcobrien, to get their perspective, or are you just taking a trained liar’s word for it on everything? https://t.co/jMoccaF60W — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 11, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. entered the discussion.

In the midst of the fight over Haspel, Utah’s Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s all about going full steam forward on the transition.

“It is very much in our national interest, in our foreign policy interest, in the interest of national security, to make sure that if there is a new team that will become a leadership team, they have access to it as soon as possible,” Romney said to NBC News.