News
Leftists Latest ‘Travel to Georgia to Vote’ Proposal A Felony Act
Several far-Left influencers are asking the hard-won Progressives and other Democrats to move to Georgia so that they can weight the vote on Democrats in the coming run-off polls. What they’re not telling their backers is that the move could lead to prison time.
The outcome of the US Senate run-off elections in Georgia on 5 January 2021 will practically decide the course of our government. And this finds far leftists like the unsuccessful presidential nominee Andrew Yang and others urging their backers and democratic progressives to migrate to Georgia so that they can register to vote in the run-off contests.
Cool news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are going to Georgia to support @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our last chance to keep Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More info to get here, so let’s go!!! https:/t.co/egcdwqqc1qz
—Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) 8 November 2020.
The general election of 3 November 2020 resulted in a necessary run-off between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff.
If the Democrats sweep those two elections, the 100 seats in the Senate will be divided equally between the teo parties. That ensures that if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were to win in the presidential race, Harris would still cast a tie-breaking vote on legislation that would allow the Democrats a direct route to one-party rule.
So with the leadership of our country on the table, the far leftists see a wealth of reasons to prevail at all costs. But the unbridled urge to win at all costs may throw their followers under the bus.
“I hope everybody goes to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote and votes for these two Democratic senators,” the New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman told CNN on Monday night.
His feelings were shared by Eric Levitz of New York Magazine’s Intelligencer in a now-removed tweet in which he said, “These run-offs will determine which party dominates the Senate, and therefore whether we will have any chance of a big stimulus/climate bill. If you have the means and fervour to make a temporary move to GA, [I] assume that anyone who registers by Dec 7 will vote in those elections.”
But a spokeswoman for the Office of the Secretary of State of Georgia said the state law considers it a crime to vote in Georgian elections if the voter’s intention is merely to vote and then travel away from the state again.
Shevondah Leslie, a spokeswoman for Georgia’s Driver Services Agency, said that the primary means of establishing proof of residence – a prerequisite for registration to vote in Georgia – is to have a legitimate Georgia Driver’s License. Those wishing to apply for a vote must have evidence of identity, a legitimate Social Security card and proof of Georgia’s primary residence, such as a water bill.
Leslie clarified that the Department of Driver Services sends reports about new citizens who have received a driver’s licence to the Office of the Secretary of State of Georgia to register the voters until the new driver orders the Department not to do so.
“There are important topics, and election officials are going to pay attention to what’s going on,” Enrijeta Shino, a professor of political science at North Florida University, told reporters. “People need to be very vigilant about doing so.”
Shino said that individuals might travel temporarily to Georgia to serve on elections and canvasses for candidates, but to vote in the State of Georgia without the purpose of relocating for the longer term will be perceived to be fraud.
Leftists Latest ‘Travel to Georgia to Vote’ Proposal A Felony Act
Ex-Ohio State Researcher Pleads Guilty to Share Work with China
BREAKING: Federal Election Commission Chair Calls Election ‘Illegitimate’ Owing Voters Fraud
UK Research Says Shutting Schools Because COVID has always been a mistake
Joe Biden is a complete nightmare for unborn children
GOP Senator Lankford Promises to ‘Jump In if Biden does not start getting intelligence briefings
EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Dan Bishop Has video evidence of ‘Egregious wrongdoing by election officials’
Black Lives Matter Champion Orders to Follow BLM’s RADICAL Platform
DEM Celebrated Abrams for Not Conceding After Lost 1 State by More Votes Than 3 Trump Losing Combined
Weekly unemployment claims have been dropping to the lowest level since March
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
News3 weeks ago
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
-
News3 weeks ago
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
-
News3 weeks ago
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
-
News3 weeks ago
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
-
News2 weeks ago
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
-
News3 weeks ago
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
-
Marketing4 weeks ago
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
-
Anime4 weeks ago
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
The Benefits of In-Home Care
-
Education4 weeks ago
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
-
Real estate4 weeks ago
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
-
News3 weeks ago
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
-
Education4 weeks ago
Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
-
News3 weeks ago
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
You must be logged in to post a comment Login