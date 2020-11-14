Leftists Latest ‘Travel to Georgia to Vote’ Proposal A Felony Act

Share Pin 0 Shares

Several far-Left influencers are asking the hard-won Progressives and other Democrats to move to Georgia so that they can weight the vote on Democrats in the coming run-off polls. What they’re not telling their backers is that the move could lead to prison time.

The outcome of the US Senate run-off elections in Georgia on 5 January 2021 will practically decide the course of our government. And this finds far leftists like the unsuccessful presidential nominee Andrew Yang and others urging their backers and democratic progressives to migrate to Georgia so that they can register to vote in the run-off contests.

Cool news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are going to Georgia to support @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our last chance to keep Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More info to get here, so let’s go!!! https:/t.co/egcdwqqc1qz

—Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) 8 November 2020.

The general election of 3 November 2020 resulted in a necessary run-off between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff.

If the Democrats sweep those two elections, the 100 seats in the Senate will be divided equally between the teo parties. That ensures that if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were to win in the presidential race, Harris would still cast a tie-breaking vote on legislation that would allow the Democrats a direct route to one-party rule.

So with the leadership of our country on the table, the far leftists see a wealth of reasons to prevail at all costs. But the unbridled urge to win at all costs may throw their followers under the bus.

“I hope everybody goes to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote and votes for these two Democratic senators,” the New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman told CNN on Monday night.

His feelings were shared by Eric Levitz of New York Magazine’s Intelligencer in a now-removed tweet in which he said, “These run-offs will determine which party dominates the Senate, and therefore whether we will have any chance of a big stimulus/climate bill. If you have the means and fervour to make a temporary move to GA, [I] assume that anyone who registers by Dec 7 will vote in those elections.”

But a spokeswoman for the Office of the Secretary of State of Georgia said the state law considers it a crime to vote in Georgian elections if the voter’s intention is merely to vote and then travel away from the state again.

Shevondah Leslie, a spokeswoman for Georgia’s Driver Services Agency, said that the primary means of establishing proof of residence – a prerequisite for registration to vote in Georgia – is to have a legitimate Georgia Driver’s License. Those wishing to apply for a vote must have evidence of identity, a legitimate Social Security card and proof of Georgia’s primary residence, such as a water bill.

Leslie clarified that the Department of Driver Services sends reports about new citizens who have received a driver’s licence to the Office of the Secretary of State of Georgia to register the voters until the new driver orders the Department not to do so.

“There are important topics, and election officials are going to pay attention to what’s going on,” Enrijeta Shino, a professor of political science at North Florida University, told reporters. “People need to be very vigilant about doing so.”

Shino said that individuals might travel temporarily to Georgia to serve on elections and canvasses for candidates, but to vote in the State of Georgia without the purpose of relocating for the longer term will be perceived to be fraud.