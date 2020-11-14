News
Pelosi Pushes To Flood Ballot Boxes with Dem Ballots in ‘Election Overhaul’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to press for a “electoral change” bill that will help her party remain in office and make future races look more like the latest competitive presidential race if it were legislation.
In a letter sent last week to the Democratic Representatives of the Assembly, Pelosi promised to give priority to the passage of H.R. 1 “The first day of the current Assembly.”
In a transcript of the letter received by Politico, the California Democrat demanded approval for another term as speaker and carried out preparations for the 117th Congress.
“Our roadmap for the next two years must be based on the performance of the Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress and to take advantage of the remarkable visions, principles and vibrancy of our Caucus to ensure the change that the American people deserve,” Pelosi said.
She was swift to evoke her wish to transfer H.R. 1, which she said would “break obstacles to the ballot box so that the American people could make their voices known.”
A closer glance at the bill introduced by Democrats in the House in 2019 reveals that it will permanently and drastically alter how the elections will be held.
The House passed law, also known as the People’s Act of 2019, last March, but the bill was not ratified by the Republican-controlled Senate.
A review of the bill states that it covers “voter access, voting fairness, election protection, campaign spending, and ethics for the three branches of government.”
The proposal would extend the “Registration of Voters and Voting Access” and restrict the “Removal of Voters from Voters Rolls.”
Do you think the purpose of the Political “Electoral Reform” bill is to make it easier for them to win elections?
Yet these steps are just the tip of the iceberg.
“The bill provides for the creation by States of separate non-partisan re-districting commissions,” the overview says. It also lays out provisions relating to electoral stability, including exchanging intelligence information with state election authorities, ensuring the security of electoral rolls, assisting states in securing their electoral processes, developing a comprehensive policy to safeguard the security and dignity of U.S. political institutions, and creating the National Commission’s legislative branch.
The law provides hundreds of references to increasing the use of postal voting by mail, rendering the initiative a year before the coronavirus pandemic presented the party’s state-level politicians with an excuse to overwhelm the 2020 election with mail-in ballots.
We’ve both seen how things ended up.
If the bill hadn’t been approved last year if Georgia’s two Senate runoff races weren’t going the way to the GOP in January, the Democrats might prevail in their plans to tie up upcoming elections in turmoil.
Pelosi said that she plans to make passing the bill a priority on the first day.
The Republican Senate majority would potentially be the only barrier between the House Democrats’ bill and would permanently weaken the legitimacy of the election if Joe Biden were to be declared the winner of the presidential election.
Uh, H.R. 1 will effectively federalize elections, extend full voting rights to felons, set down roadblocks for the identification of examples of dual voting, and mandate States, among other provisions, to provide free mail-in ballots.
In turn, future elections will be like the present presidential race, which has probably eroded the confidence between millions of voters and the electoral system, as examples of recorded violations in frontline states begin to come to light.
As Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana said on Twitter last week the Democratic law will normalise the country’s existing election quagmire.
“Democrats had already intended to use mail-in ballots to control this election. That’s why they launched & passed HR1 (their #1 priority) when Pelosi took House majority early in 2019 (a long time before the pandemic),” he stated.
Added Banks, “If any state election had gone, it would look like PA, WI, and MI right now!! ”
—Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) 5 November 2020.
The law never made it out of the Senate, but the Democrats are willing to bring it forward on the first day of the 117th Congress.
The only obstacle preventing the adoption of Pelosi’s “electoral reform” is it appears, the fate of the Senate.
That means, of course, that President Donald Trump has been futile in his battle to contest the electoral fraud in a number of states, which he believes, with growing facts, may have cost him the presidency.
Pending a disappointing result for the Republicans in Georgia in January, the nation could quickly find itself at the hands of a faction that would use its power to permanently restructure the way the elections are held, and that would certainly only favour the Democrats.
They don’t worry for the fairness of the election.
If they did, they will endorse auditing votes in every battle-ground state beginning today, and H.R. 1 will be a measure calling for nationwide voter ID laws.
The “People’s Act of 2019” and all possible iterations of the bill are for nothing more than relegating the GOP as a minority party.
