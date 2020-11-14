VIDEO: Ballot Integrity Specialist Warns of ‘Glitches’ to the Georgia Election Authority Missed

Share Pin 0 Shares

A long-standing expert on the accuracy of the ballots found what he felt was a peculiar phenomenon in the election night vote count, so he called on the county election authority to both alert them to the problem and find some answers. They didn’t appear to care for his amazement.

Garland Favorito is the co-founder of Voters Mobilized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoteGA). The group insists on the legitimacy of the vote and impacts clean and untainted voting results in the State of Georgia.

Favorito has been in the credibility of the ballot game for over 18 years, but when he saw odd things going on with the election night totals, he made it his responsibility to investigate and find answers.

“I watched the returns early in the evening on November 6,” Favorito said to NewsMax. “So I believe Trump had 133,000 in Fulton County. This is Georgia’s main county. And Biden was revealing 344 [thousand] of them. The next upload that was the last batch of absentee ballots, Biden’s number soared to 366 [thousand]. It’s gone up 20,000, and Trump’s number has gone down a thousand.”

Favorito noted that in the course of his career as a vote fairness supporter, he has never seen the candidate’s vote decline or his critics erupt.

“I’ve been doing this for 18 years now – the fairness of the ballot, and I haven’t seen anything like this before. Not only did it go down, but the difference is so great that there is no fair explanation it could have happened.”

Favorito said he immediately called the election supervisor for Fulton County, Georgia, with whom he had a personal relationship, as well as the election board members and the county attorney, but he did not receive any response after asking for clarification.

“I explained this to them,” said Favorito. “I made an open record request for provisional results that they reported on the election days and I didn’t get any answers from them.”

As of Thursday, November 12, 2020 – and according to the website of the Georgia Secretary of State Office, President Trump tracks Joe Biden 49.24% to 49.52%, a gap of 0.28%.