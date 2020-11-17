7 Unique Foodie Experiences In Cork That Have Nothing To Do With Restaurants

Share Pin 0 Shares

Let’s forget the stereotype that Ireland has nothing but boring dishes made of potatoes and cabbages. Ireland tastes amazing too! If you’re traveling to Ireland for the food, look no further: head to Cork. The county is bestowed with an astounding array of high-quality produce, manufacturers of artisanal food products, craft breweries and distilleries, cafes, and restaurants.

County Cork is home to Cork City, Ireland’s food capital, and the coastal town of Kinsale, Ireland’s gourmet capital. Whenever you are in the county, even when you’re outside of Kinsale and the city center, you can find a plethora of amazing experiences loaded with good food — not only for the gut but also for the thought.

And when it comes to gastronomic experiences, I hope you don’t limit your search to the best fine restaurants in Cork City—there are tons of food trips that have nothing to do with sitting down comfortably, choosing from a few items on the menu, and eating small portions. Cork is more than just that.

Aside from hopping from one restaurant to another, here are 7 other fun and unique gastronomic adventures to embark on when visiting Ireland’s food capital.

1. Hop on a food trail: The English Market

The English Market lies in the heart of Cork City. It is one of the largest covered markets in Europe and has been connecting local growers, food producers, and food enthusiasts since 1788.

Taking a food trail along The English Market is every locavore’s dream: you can find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables and exceptionally sourced meat and seafood, to world-class artisanal cheeses, chocolates, smoked deli products, gourmet sandwiches, and handcrafted cakes. Take a stroll, visit each stall, chat with the traders, and sample the unique flavors that define the food capital of Ireland.

2. Visit Kinsale in October for its Gourmet Festival

If you’re planning to visit Cork for the grub, we recommend timing your visit during a food festival. Kinsale Gourmet Festival is one of the events you shouldn’t miss. It features an overwhelming display of delectable kinds of seafood and wines. Aside from munching and gulping, the festival in the coastal town also comes with fun activities like golfing, sailing, art creations, diving, rugby, and dancing.

3. Learn how to make bread in Ballymaloe Cork

From its humble beginnings in 1964, Ballymaloe House is now renowned as one of Ireland’s foremost Country House Hotels. Recognized as a home of Irish country cooking and hospitality, Ballymaloe is more than just an accommodation option – it also hosts a “behind the scenes” experience for guests who’d want to learn about the secrets of bread making.

Wake up early, and you’ll have the opportunity to work side by side with the Ballymaloe Pastry Chef. You’ll make their legendary Brown Yeast Bread, Irish Soda Bread, and the house’s breakfast buffet bread loaves.

4. Explore Jameson Whiskey Distillery

Your Ireland trip wouldn’t be complete without experiencing that one thing Irish people are known for: their love for alcoholic drinks. Aside from Dublin’s Guinness, Ireland is also proud of its Jameson Whiskey, which is actually distilled in Cork.

The world-famous Jameson Whiskey Distillery in Midleton has been operating for 200 years. The historic site preserves its old-world charm, transporting guests back to the time when farmers would come with their horse-drawn carts to drop grains for whiskey production.

5. Visit microbreweries and have a pint

Forget Guinness when in Cork — the county favors its own brew. Cork is home to a couple of breweries that are begging to be discovered. We have Murphy’s and Beamish and Crawford, two tasty Irish stouts that have been around for over 150 years. As for microbreweries, we have The Franciscan Well Brewery, Eight Degrees Brewing Company, Elbow Lane, and Rising Sons.

I think we can all agree: a pint of beer tastes better when you learn more about its rich history as well as the meticulous process of crafting this legendary spirit.

6. Savor Irish Farmhouse Cheeses

Are you a cheese connoisseur? Your Cork trip won’t be complete without sampling a couple of Irish farmhouse cheeses. The county has a wealth of artisan cheese producers, such as Gubbean smoked cheese, Ardsallagh Goats Cheese, Durrus, and Milleens.

7. Relish artisanal food products right from its source

Aside from amazing farmhouse cheese, Cork also produces top-notch smoked meats and seafood, and deli products. It’s home to Woodcock Smokery, Frank Krawczwyk, and the Ummera Smokehouse. If you go north to Kanturk, you can taste the best version of the traditional Irish staple: black pudding.

Author Bio: Carmina Natividad is a self-proclaimed foodie who enjoys discovering hidden gems and writing engaging articles about food, travel, and lifestyle. And yes, she loves cocktails and happy hours too! To know more about yummy food and driks, you may visit Greenes Restaurant Cork.