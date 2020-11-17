Amazon launches Amazon Pharmacy Online Store, Free Delivery For Prime Members

Share Pin 0 Shares

Amazon is offering a new internet marketplace called Amazon Pharmacy” that allows its U.S. customers to order generic medications to their home and their Prime customers getting their prescriptions free of charge.

Under the latest service launched on Tuesday, Amazon said Prime subscribers “receive guaranteed two-day shipping and up to 80 percent benefits by shopping without insurance,” the online shopping giant said in a tweet. “Customers can now buy prescription drugs from the Amazon Web Pharmacy – easy and secure delivery without leaving home.”

The change is Amazon’s newest attempt to break into the healthcare industry after earlier this year exploring a new way to monitor prescription prices and improve access to medications for its U.S. workers. And the new Amazon Pharmacy program is likely to place more pressure on the large drug store chains CVS Wellness, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Walmart who have spent more in their home distribution of medications and digital health programs in expectation of Amazon’s moves.

Amazon revealed plans to start a joint partnership with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to boost healthcare for more than 1 million workers in the three giant companies about two years ago. Also in 2018, Amazon acquired a fast-growing PillPack online pharmacy and obtained a valuable regulatory entry point into the growing U.S. pharmaceutical market.

Amazon is launching Amazon Pharmacy, a new service offering home delivery for prescription medication. — Available in 45 states this week

— Prime members get 2-day shipping & discount plan Amazon pharmacy will use Pillpack’s infrastructure, which they acquired for $753M in 2018 pic.twitter.com/P6NSfnzu73 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 17, 2020

“PillPack has been delivering outstanding pharmaceutical care to customers with serious health problems for more than six years,” said Doug Herrington, senior vice president of North American Consumer Amazon on Tuesday. “We are also extending our pharmacy service to Amazon.com, which will help more consumers save time, save money, make their life easier, and feel better.”

Executives said Amazon Pharmacy helps shoppers to complete the whole “whole pharmacy process on their laptop or mobile device via the Amazon App” using a protected pharmacy profile that provides the flexibility to add health care records, payment plans and drug management. “Prime customers can enjoy unrestricted free two-day shipping on orders from Amazon Pharmacy included with their membership,” Amazon said in its statement.

Introducing Amazon Pharmacy. 💊📋📦 Prescribed by your doctor, delivered by us. ▶️ https://t.co/tGNwM0I9IY pic.twitter.com/6pko1sRTvj — Amazon (@amazon) November 17, 2020

“We’ve built Amazon Pharmacy to place consumers first – introducing Amazon’s fascination with customers to a market that can be inconvenient and confusing,” said TJ Parker, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, in a retailer’s statement. “We work tirelessly behind the scenes to cope with problems smoothly so that everyone who wants a prescription can consider their choices, place their orders at the lowest possible price, and get their medicine shipped fast.”

