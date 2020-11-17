supplements
Benefits of Daily Doses of Multivitamins
Over the past few decades, the popularity of multivitamins has skyrocketed exponentially. Today multivitamins are indeed the most preferred choice of health enthusiasts.
You might have come across claims of multivitamins reducing the risk of chronic diseases and compensating for your unhealthy diet. The million-dollar question is whether these claims associated with multivitamins are valid or any hidden facts you need to know?
What is a Multivitamin?
A multivitamin is a health supplement that comprises minerals, vitamins, and some other ingredients as well. These come in multiple forms, including capsules, liquids, powders, and consumables, etc. Also known as only vitamins, these supplements are typically prescribed to be taken twice a day.
Apart from vitamins and minerals, multivitamins also consist of amino acids, herbs, fatty acids, etc. The number of nutrients in multivitamins can be even lesser than what is mentioned on the label. So always buy multivitamin supplements from a reliable vitamin supplements store.
The nutrients added in the supplements are either manufactured in a laboratory or acquired from real foods with scientific processes.
Reasons to Take Multivitamins Every Day
Now that you know the basic of a multivitamin, let’s take a look at the health benefits you would receive once you start incorporating multivitamin supplement in your diet:
Preventing heart disease
It has been proved in research that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Many physicians argue that if we take vitamin supplements daily, the risk of heart attacks will reduce considerably.
While a study conducted with all-female participants pointed out that the risk of heart attacks and strokes in women will reduce if they take vitamin supplements for at least three years, other studies did not offer satisfactory results.
In general, it has been found that vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6, and magnesium keeps your heart healthy and happy by reducing the symptoms of cardiovascular diseases.
Lowering Cancer Risk
To date, no evidence has been found to claim that consuming multivitamins will decrease the risk of contracting cancers of all kinds. However, in a recent study, it was found that men with no cancer history have significantly low chances of having cancer if they take multivitamins in their diet.
Another study, however, has concluded that the chances of contracting cancer will drop significantly in both men and women, provided they have been making the most of multivitamins.
Improving Brain Function
Memory tends to disrupt as age progresses, and deteriorating brain functions mainly cause it. A ton of studies conducted over several years had found that when older adults started taking multivitamins, their memory functions showed vast improvement.
Brain functions have a direct relationship with nutritional deficiencies, which explains that even adults can suffer from low brain functioning in severe malnourishment cases.
Slowing Progression of Eye Diseases
Another disease which grips older adults worldwide is perhaps, age-related macular degeneration, commonly known as AMD. It is an eye disorder affecting the eye’s cornea, and it leads to complete blindness if not treated properly from the very beginning.
Doctors prescribe specific multivitamins consisting of a mix of vitamin c, A, E, and zeaxanthin and lutein for eye health. Zeaxanthin and lutein are also found to block harmful light waves from entering your eyes, thus preventing damage to the cornea.
Rejuvenating Energy Levels
If your body is not getting enough vitamins, you will have to struggle to remain awake throughout the day and perform simple tasks. With our lives getting busier with every passing day, energy sustenance is highly essential, and sipping on coffees or energy drinks is not recommended.
If owing to the hustle and bustle of your work lives, you are finding it difficult to eat balanced meals throughout the day, then substitute it with multivitamin capsules. If you manage to turn multivitamins into a habit, you will stay fit and energetic all day long.
Lessening Mood Swings
Do you know that the cause of your frequent mood swings and emotional outbreaks can be nutritional deficiencies? Yes, if you lack specific vitamins, your body and your mind have to bear the brunt of it. Thus, to ensure your mind’s overall well-being, you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and incorporate multivitamin supplements in your daily life.
Reducing Anxiety Levels
Stress has become one of the ever-lasting components of our life, and over time it impacts our health negatively. To stop it from getting into the way of your happiness, refilling your nutrient levels is required, which results in the regulation of the production of stress hormones.
Also, immune support vitamins are essential to beat diseases and infections and pave the way for healthy recovery. Apart from it, multivitamins also act as a magic potion for your skin and hair, and thus you can flaunt your glowing skin and lustrous locks without using any harsh chemical products.
