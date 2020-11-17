Connect with us

James Harden's mysterious Instagram storey left NBA fans really puzzled in the midst of a business chat.

Published

7 seconds ago

on

The James Harden will-he-be-traded saga took a good turn on Monday night.

There was a suggestion from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Houston Rockets superstar had refused the expansion of the franchise and pressed for a deal in the Brooklyn Nets, where he will partner up again with Kevin Durant and be part of the All-Star trio of Kyrie Irving.

It was in the midst of all that hype that Harden put something on his Instagram story: a video of him taking the cap off a bottle of water and setting it on the table.

What does that mean by that? Ok, no cap” typically means “no lie.” But is Harden pointing the cap to say that something out of the world isn’t true?

This is the video:

And here’s some sort of reaction, with NBA fans questioning what it meant:

