James Harden’s mysterious Instagram storey left NBA fans really puzzled in the midst of a business chat.

The James Harden will-he-be-traded saga took a good turn on Monday night.

There was a suggestion from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Houston Rockets superstar had refused the expansion of the franchise and pressed for a deal in the Brooklyn Nets, where he will partner up again with Kevin Durant and be part of the All-Star trio of Kyrie Irving.

It was in the midst of all that hype that Harden put something on his Instagram story: a video of him taking the cap off a bottle of water and setting it on the table.

What does that mean by that? Ok, no cap” typically means “no lie.” But is Harden pointing the cap to say that something out of the world isn’t true?

This is the video:

And here’s some sort of reaction, with NBA fans questioning what it meant:

Did James Harden just post “cap” on his IG story? pic.twitter.com/UwTiizYg3w — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) November 17, 2020

Is James Harden saying cap or no cap 👀🤯😳 https://t.co/mOAZorqmcK — Alex Bishop (@alexbbishop) November 17, 2020

It’s that time of year. James Harden’s new instagram story minutes ago, which includes zooming in on a cap. Possibly: no cap. pic.twitter.com/3RGk8VGSOq — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 17, 2020

NBA Twitter trying to decide if Harden meant “cap” or “no cap” with his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/nFgwC18hEP — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 17, 2020

James Harden can say cap/no cap or w/e he wants, it’s clear he wants out, he’s not fooling anyone this time around. — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 17, 2020