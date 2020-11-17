News
Southern California Struck By Three Earthquakes One Day
Southern California was struck by three earthquakes on Monday, according to data logged by the U.S. U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
11:19 p.m. Last night, a 3.5 magnitude tremor was reported approximately 8 miles from Morongo Valley, San Bernardino County, at a depth of 4 miles.
According to USGS data, a 3.4 magnitude tremor struck San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles at 1:28 a.m. Monday, next to the town of Loma Linda. Shortly afterward, reported at 2:56 a.m., a magnitude 3.6 earthquake occurred in the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest, Kern County, initially near Little Lake.
According to ABC7, no reports of injury or damage were recorded as a result of the earthquakes. Still the two related earthquakes that happened earlier Monday morning prompted social media reactions from several California residents who said they felt the impacts.
“I was half asleep playing Sims, so I feel the earthquake now that I’m fully awake,” one Twitter user said in a tweet he liked more than 100 times.
Others have taken a relaxed attitude to warnings of tremors. “It’s strange to live in a city where regular, tiny earthquakes are common. California keeps you on your toes!” Danielle Crespo tweeted. Another user said, “You know you’re from California because ‘earthquake’ is on the trend but no one in real life has ever discussed it.”
Its weird to live in a place where frequent, tiny earthquakes are normal. California keeps you on your toes! 🤷🏻♀️
— Danielle Crespo (@Danielle_Crespo) November 17, 2020
Any California residents near the Morongo Valley quake shared their encounters with the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
“Heard it more than we felt it Very light motion, but the sound it made indicated it was originating from deep underground,” said one person located in Banning, about 13 miles southwest of the epicentre. A individual in Desert Hot Springs, 14 miles south of the epicentre, described it as a sudden shaking lasting about two seconds.”
Most of the sources suggest that the later quake in the Morongo Valley was quite tame. “One little shaking but making me know it was a quake,” said a guy about 17 miles away.
Magnitude is a measure of the magnitude of the earthquake. Experts from Michigan Tech also said that quakes between magnitude 2.5 and magnitude 5.4 are frequently felt, but generally cause only minimal damage.
You know you’re from California when “earthquake” is trending yet no one you know in real life mentioned it.
— heidi ‘blue-footed booby’ kling (@HeidiRKling) November 16, 2020
In contrast, quakes between 6.1 and 6.9 may cause severe damage to inhabited areas, while quakes of more than 7.0 magnitude are considered to be major.
“The earthquake is what occurs when two blocks of the earth unexpectedly slide past each other,” says the USGS. “The surface where they slip is called the fault. The position below the surface of the earth where the earthquake occurs is called the hypocenter, and the location immediately above it on the surface of the earth is called the epicentre.”
As noted, both the San Bernardino County and the Mojave Desert are located along the San Andreas Fault, an 800-mile area known for its tumultuous tectonic action. It is the tectonic border between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate.
According to the USGS, the biggest historical earthquakes that happened along the San Andreas fault occurred in 1857 and 1906, the latter having been estimated at magnitude 8.3, losing 700 lives and causing millions of dollars worth of damage in the province.
James Harden’s mysterious Instagram storey left NBA fans really puzzled in the midst of a business chat.
Southern California Struck By Three Earthquakes One Day
Amazon launches Amazon Pharmacy Online Store, Free Delivery For Prime Members
Senator Lindsey Graham pushed Georgia’s Secretary of State for lawfully cast votes
Benefits of Daily Doses of Multivitamins
7 Unique Foodie Experiences In Cork That Have Nothing To Do With Restaurants
How Will AI Development Services Revolutionise Mobile Apps in 2021?
That is Why You Should not Forget the Use of Vitamin C
How Do Final Expense Policies Work?
What Parents Should Know About Sex Trafficking
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
News3 weeks ago
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
-
News3 weeks ago
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
-
News3 weeks ago
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
-
News3 weeks ago
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
-
News3 weeks ago
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
-
News3 weeks ago
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Sports Injury Recovery- A Step by Step Process
-
Marketing4 weeks ago
Moz vs. SEMrush: Which SEO Tool Should You Use?
-
Anime4 weeks ago
How the Power of Explainer Videos Plays a Vital Role in Marketing?
-
Education4 weeks ago
Topmost Recognized Talent Management Organizations to Watch in 2020
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
The Benefits of In-Home Care
-
News4 weeks ago
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
-
Real estate4 weeks ago
How Can Real Estate Benefit From Cloud Computing?
-
News3 weeks ago
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
-
Education4 weeks ago
Enrol into HCL Techbee Program for a degree from top Technical Universities in India!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login