News
Michelle Obama Lashes Out of Trump’s Failure to Concede-‘This Is Not A Game’
Former First Lady Michelle Obama says Donald Trump should honor the election outcome and accept a message from mass media that Joe Biden has won
Ms. Obama told President Trump that it was not a trap” and reminded him that “democracy is so much larger than anyone’s ego.”
Breitbart reports: In an Instagram article, Obama blasted what she described as “groundless conspiracy theories” about the election and called for a “smooth transfer of power” from President Donald Trump to Biden.
“Our love of the country needs us to honor the election results even though we don’t like them or want them to have went differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one party or party,” Obama said.
Related:
Over 90,000 Sexual Assault Charges Filed In Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Case
Michelle Obama Lashes Out of Trump’s Failure to Concede-‘This Is Not A Game’
“To pretend that it is, to go along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and welfare at risk. This isn’t a simulation,” she said.
Last week, Associated Press, Fox News, and other mainstream news networks declared Biden the winner of the election when President Trump’s re-election campaign challenges outcomes in crucial frontline states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.
Former President Barack Obama called on President Trump on Sunday to “look about your own ego” and forfeit the race.
“My message to President Trump is that if you want to be recognized as someone who put the nation first at this late stage of the game, it’s time for you to do the same,” Obama said in a 60-minute CBS interview.
He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
During the weekend, President Trump said that his race against Biden was a “rigged election,” saying, “I don’t admit anything! ”
Related:
Biden Squad Begs For $30M To Battle Trump Litigation Amid Claims for Electoral Victory
Biden Needs Us To Just Shut Up And ‘Cooperate’ with the $3 Trillion COVID Relief Plan
TUCKER: Elites See COVID as an opportunity to place ‘unprecedented social restraints’ on the population
The 5 Positive Benefits of Using a Dating App
Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Students: How To Choose One
Empty desks: Coronavirus steals U.S. teachers’ classrooms
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% successfully, Gaining early clearance
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Censoring NY Post Story to Hunter Biden Was ‘False’
Star Wars Fans Freak When Baby Yoda Eats Unhatched Eggs When Actual Children Are Aborted Every Day
New Recordings: BLM Protester Labeled Knife, said I Would Kill You’
Second Georgia County Reveals Thousands of votes, the most of which is for Trump
Forget about Grinch, CDC claims you’re not allowed to sing at the Holiday Festivities
Michelle Obama Lashes Out of Trump’s Failure to Concede-‘This Is Not A Game’
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
News4 weeks ago
EXCLUSIVE SOURCE: Biden Daughter’s Diary Information ‘Not Acceptable’ Showers Joe As Kid
-
News3 weeks ago
Video Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign to People Waiting on Voting Line
-
News4 weeks ago
New Jersey Mayor captured the opening of food boxes for the hungry, swapping Trump’s letter with his own
-
News4 weeks ago
VIDEO: Biden Brags Democrats have created the ‘most comprehensive electoral fraud organisation in history’
-
News3 weeks ago
I voted to return ‘American Dream’ and I did not want ‘Socialist America’ Jack Nicklaus:
-
News4 weeks ago
Leftists’ Attempt to ‘Shut Down DC’ After Election To Drive Trump From Office
-
News4 weeks ago
Trump opposes ‘Coyotes’ to the Southern Border; Leftists take him literally
-
News4 weeks ago
Man Nearly Murdered After Flying Trump’s Flag On His Truck
-
Business4 weeks ago
Why Your Business Needs a (New) Website
-
Business1 week ago
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
-
News4 weeks ago
Under Trump, the black incarceration population is the lowest in 31 years, Hispanics down 24 percent.
-
News1 week ago
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
-
News1 week ago
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
-
drugs4 weeks ago
How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
You must be logged in to post a comment Login