Michelle Obama Lashes Out of Trump’s Failure to Concede-‘This Is Not A Game’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says Donald Trump should honor the election outcome and accept a message from mass media that Joe Biden has won

Ms. Obama told President Trump that it was not a trap” and reminded him that “democracy is so much larger than anyone’s ego.”

Breitbart reports: In an Instagram article, Obama blasted what she described as “groundless conspiracy theories” about the election and called for a “smooth transfer of power” from President Donald Trump to Biden.

“Our love of the country needs us to honor the election results even though we don’t like them or want them to have went differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one party or party,” Obama said.

“To pretend that it is, to go along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and welfare at risk. This isn’t a simulation,” she said.

Last week, Associated Press, Fox News, and other mainstream news networks declared Biden the winner of the election when President Trump’s re-election campaign challenges outcomes in crucial frontline states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Former President Barack Obama called on President Trump on Sunday to “look about your own ego” and forfeit the race.

“My message to President Trump is that if you want to be recognized as someone who put the nation first at this late stage of the game, it’s time for you to do the same,” Obama said in a 60-minute CBS interview.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

During the weekend, President Trump said that his race against Biden was a “rigged election,” saying, “I don’t admit anything! ”

