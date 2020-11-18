TUCKER: Elites See COVID as an opportunity to place ‘unprecedented social restraints’ on the population

Share Pin 0 Shares

In September, Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks, celebrating COVID-19’s concerns as a “reset chance” to “accelerate our pre-pandemic attempts to re-imagine economic structures that fix global problems such as extreme hunger, injustice, and climate change.”

“Watch this September game, maybe you haven’t seen it—it hasn’t been played a lot in this region,” Carlson said before rolling the clip. “This is Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referring to the United Nations.”

“Oh, ‘this is our opportunity,’ says Justin Trudeau,” said Carlson, mockingly. “Not our chance to rescue you from a 99 percent survival infection, you’re almost definitely going to be fine, and they’re well aware of that.”

Carlson went on to say, “This is our opportunity” to enforce completely unparalleled social restrictions on the population, in order to circumvent government and alter it to adhere to their peculiar academic ideologies that have never been evaluated in the modern world and by the way, really make little sense. That’s their opportunity.”

Tucker Carlson slams Trudeau over the “great reset” pic.twitter.com/svQEghL2oy — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) November 17, 2020

Trudeau’s remarks on social media this week, following the latest rounds of media announcements concerning COVID-19, as stated by National File:

As of Monday morning, “The Big Reset” was on Twitter, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that the COVID-19 virus presented a “reset incentive … to re-imagine economic processes.” This was seen as an endorsement of the World Economic Forum’s proposal to consolidate most private property in the hands of the Major Tech mega-corporations.

The “Grand Reset” strategy entails cooperation between national governments and foreign organizations to “reset capitalism” in an interconnected transnational technocratic welfare/monitoring state by 2030.

Mainstream media sources such as Vice, The Guardian, and TechCrunch have derided Jones’ statements as “conspiracy theory” but no matter how far-fetched they might seem, the World Economic Forum is really very up-front.

City municipalities and media organizations have started to promote more totalitarian left-wing policies as the controversy on COVID-19 rages.

On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper said that Christmas and Thanksgiving will not be “possible” during a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci about how lockdowns and mask laws could proceed long into 2021, even though a vaccine is created.

