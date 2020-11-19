Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Students: How To Choose One

Share Pin 0 Shares

Students are the backbone of any economy. They are the future stakeholders of financial activities that any country generates.

However, it is noteworthy that a large population of students have to access personal loans for their educational needs. And to your surprise, an equally large population does not have access to conventional lending options.

Ideally, a student would approach a central or a mainstream bank for educational loans. But, the issue with the conventional banking system is they make hard checks on credit scores.

To put this into perspective, the bank officials would scrutinize your credit history before offering you a loan. This makes it difficult for students with bad credit history to access these loans.

Thankfully, there are private lenders who can offer easy installment loans to students with bad credit. In fact, students can get installment loans with bad credit approved within minutes. The process is convenient and hassle-free for most.

Keep reading to know how you can apply for one and choose the right lender.

Apply Through Money Lending Networks

Before you apply for a loan, you’d need to find a lender. As already mentioned, with a bad credit score it is unlikely that conventional banks would offer you a loan. So, you need to look for private lenders who offer bad credit loans.

A rather convenient way to find the right lender is to apply through an online money lending network. Ideally, these networks can connect you with various lenders when you apply.

To put this into perspective, as you search for your loan amount and fill in your basic details, the network should show you around 10-12 lenders who can offer you a loan.

Notably, you should still try to ensure that the lender is trustworthy. Usually, these networks also offer a rating for every lender they have in their catalogue. You can easily compare their ratings and choose the one with better customer reviews.

Know The Application Process And Fees

Regardless of whether you apply online through a network or approach a private lender personally, you should enquire about the fees.

It is noteworthy that you’ll be needed to pay higher fees for these loans. The reason being, these loans are usually considered high-risk loans.

The lender, notably, does not consider the credit history of the applicants. And to more surprise, they don’t even ask for any collateral.

The amount for online installment loans usually ranges from $100 up to $100,000. And all that is available without much scrutiny from the lender.

All these reasons are enough to explain the reason- why private lenders charge such a high-fees for processing these loans.

Look For A Tenure That Does Not Fuss You

An additional perk of applying through online networks is that you can compare the term of your loan. Ideally, an online lender would offer you a range of amounts you can borrow.

For example, when you apply online for a bad credit loan, the lender would offer you to choose between $100 and $50,000. Now, of course, your limit would vary according to your personal finances.

As already mentioned, the lenders do not perform hard credit checks, they still can ask you for your bank statement. Skimming through your bank statement allows them to look into your income and monthly expenses. Thus, helping them ensure whether you can make timely repayments or not.

In addition to this, when you compare the tenures from more than one lender, you actually stand a chance to choose a term that does not disturb your monthly budget.

To put his into perspective, let’s say your monthly income is around $1500 and your expenses are around $1200. The lender would consider that you can pay $300 on tops. So, accordingly, they’ll make an offer to you. And you can choose the one that fits rightly into your budget.

Compare The Rates Of Interest

An important thing to note here is that not every lender would charge you the same rate of interest. Though the interest they levy would be comparably higher from the conventional options, they can still vary from lender to lender.

For instance, some lenders may charge you as high as 50%, while others may only charge around 10% interest on the loan amount.

It is rather crucial to compare the rates of interest that your lender is offering you. This is to make sure that you don’t end up paying too high an interest when you could have had the same loan at a lower interest.

The online money lending networks, once again, offer an additional edge in this context. You can easily compare the rates of interest in catalogs or tabular form. And, therefore, make a better decision.

Do Not Forget To Look For Additional Perks

Amidst all these checks, it is quite easy to get swayed with a luring deal. But, notably, many lenders offer additional perks when you borrow money from them.

Some lenders may offer you rewards or enroll you in an incentive program, while others may offer you a flat waiver on processing fees.

It is rather convenient to look for additional perks that every lender has to offer. These perks might not benefit you immediately, but they are definitely a great help in the longer run.

Money lending networks list the discounts, offers, and other benefits that private lenders have to offer. So, you can easily compare these perks as well, without having to toggle between different screens.

An important, rather indispensable, point to remember when applying for an online installment loan is ‘responsible borrowing’. You should think about how much money you need, and how you’ll be repaying it.

Besides, applying for a short-term installment loan would demand careful optimization between the loan you take out and the tenure you choose, along with the repayment you make. All these factors can have a drastic effect on your credibility and, of course, your personal finances.

Nevertheless, online installment loans would cater to all your emergency cash needs. The process is easy and convenient, and the disbursal is also quick. So, if you’re running late on your tuition fee payments, online installment loans might just be the right choice for you.