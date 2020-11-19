Relationship
The 5 Positive Benefits of Using a Dating App
Dating can be a nerve-wracking thing for most people. The idea of meeting someone know and being yourself and hoping that they end up liking you is all just too much for some people to take. Which s why with the introduction of online dating, and thanks to the growth of some of the best hookup apps, finding a special someone has become easier than before. But yet some people still have their reservations about using a dating app and meeting new people on i.t and rightfully so. But it isn’t all bad. Here are the 5 positive benefits of using a dating app.
#5- Pick and Choose your preference
Dating apps allow you to choose how you look for in your love interest. You can set specifications to age, area, and even distance away from you. There are also categories of interests that you can tick off, and that helps you find common ground with the person you matched with. This will make things easier in terms of matching with someone relatable, or if you prefer, to match with someone who is polar opposites of you.
#4- Break the Ice
Once you match with someone on a dating, really you are just getting started. Nothing is set in stone. You usually have to talk with them and get to know them, even if briefly, on the app. Then if things go smoothly, ideally you would set a date and time for a proper in-person meet-up. But before committing to an in-person meetup, use your time on the app to break the ice with your match. Get most of the boring table talk out of the way so you can break the ice and get an idea of who this person is, and if you like them or not. But don’t say too much, you want to leave something for the actual date.
#3- A confidence boost
For some people, a lot of these apps serve as confidence boosts. Which isn’t a bad thing. We all have those moments where we will down and out on our luck. Even if you don’t intend to meet the people you match with, actually matching with someone serves the same as the flattery you feel when someone compliments how you look. It won’t hurt to try.
#2- No strings attached
The beauty of dating apps is that it’s literally no strings attached. Most of them are free to join. And you don’t have to sign anything that says you are forever embedded to the person you match with. In fact, you don’t even have to meet the person. Worst case scenario, if along the line you change mind, you can simply unmatch.
#1- Everyone’s doing it
And that’s not to say “if everyone jumped off a bridge, I should do the same?” No, definitely not. But the idea is the options are out there, so you’re chances of meeting someone cool and someone you like is high.
