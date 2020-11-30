Sports
Can Deontay Wilder Regain His Heavyweight Title?
It wasn’t long ago that Deontay Wilder was billed as the most dangerous boxer in the heavyweight division. Now, the former WBC champion must rebuild his career again and prove he is still one of the leading men in the sport.
Wilder had a professional record of 42-1-0 going into his second fight with Tyson Fury back in February. 41 of those victories had come by KO. Unfortunately for the American, his reputation took a serious dent when the Gypsy King stopped him in the seventh round of their clash.
The Bronze Bomber has not appeared back in the ring since suffering that first professional defeat. Talks between Wilder and Fury teams over another showdown between the two heavyweights broke down to the point where the WBC champion was looking at alternative opponents for his next fight.
The American is now part of a long list of boxers who are pushing for the chance to fight for one of the four major belts in the division. Former WBO champion Joseph Parker is also one of those. He is -600 in the boxing betting to prevail in his next scheduled contest against Junior Fa. There is also Oleksandr Usyk who is also in the picture after his excellent victory over Dereck Chisora recently.
Fury-Kabayel Fight Postponed
Fury was set to return to the ring next month to meet Agit Kabayel in the first defence of his WBC title. That world title contest has now fallen through, which opens the door up for a trilogy with Wilder in early 2021.
Wilder had a rematch clause in his contract for his last fight with Fury, however, the British boxer’s promoter claims that has now expired. A dispute resolution has been submitted by Wilder’s team and they are confident they will receive a verdict in their favour.
If Wilder does not win that dispute, he may have to wait until 2022 for his next shot at Fury. Talks have already taken place for the Gypsy King to face Anthony Joshua in a unification contest next year. The two British boxers could even sign to fight twice in 2021, in what would be a very lucrative deal.
Parker and Whyte Potential Next Opponents
Parker and Dillian Whyte are being discussed as potential opponents for Wilder next. Both of those men are ranked highly in the division, therefore, a victory over either of them will certainly enhance his reputation again.
The New Zealander has just two defeats on his record so far. He lost to Joshua in a unification contest in March 2018, while later that year, he was on the wrong side of a decision against Whyte following 12 close rounds.
Whyte is someone who Wilder has a number of verbal exchanges with on social media. The British boxer held the interim WBC heavyweight title earlier this year before losing to the Alexander Povetkin. A clash between these two big hitters would certainly generate a lot of interest with boxing fans.
Wilder will be confident he can become a world champion again. He is young enough at 35 years old to bounce back from the Fury defeat and the rest of the heavyweight division will be fully aware he has the power to end a fight at any moment.
What to know about Caribbean Medical Schools
Precautions and Recovery Time after Cataract Surgery Procedures
Can Deontay Wilder Regain His Heavyweight Title?
Piano composer Borrtex releases his new solo album Harmony
GetInsta: Your way to get unlimited free and real Instagram followers and likes
The 5 Positive Benefits of Using a Dating App
Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Students: How To Choose One
Empty desks: Coronavirus steals U.S. teachers’ classrooms
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% successfully, Gaining early clearance
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Censoring NY Post Story to Hunter Biden Was ‘False’
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
CENSORSHIP: Facebook Bans Free Speech Social Network Founder, ‘Dangerous’ Like ‘Terrorism Organization’
HQ Policy Desk Calls North Carolina for Trump
Woman Overseeing Philly Elections Lost Notary License to Refuse to Search ID for Signature Notarization
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
-
News3 weeks ago
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
-
News3 weeks ago
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
-
Business3 weeks ago
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
-
News3 weeks ago
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
-
Business3 weeks ago
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
-
News3 weeks ago
CENSORSHIP: Facebook Bans Free Speech Social Network Founder, ‘Dangerous’ Like ‘Terrorism Organization’
-
News3 weeks ago
HQ Policy Desk Calls North Carolina for Trump
-
News3 weeks ago
Woman Overseeing Philly Elections Lost Notary License to Refuse to Search ID for Signature Notarization
-
News3 weeks ago
George W. Bush, Who Took 2000 Election To SCOTUS, Says 2020 ‘Fundally Equal’
-
News3 weeks ago
Joe Biden Considering Michelle Lujan Grisham to HHS If He Succeeds, She Advocates Abortions Up to Birth
-
News3 weeks ago
Obama’s CIA Boss Urges Coup Against President Trump So He’s Not “Declassifying Anything”
-
Business3 weeks ago
5 AI Trends Profoundly Benefitting Business Bottom Lines
-
Business3 weeks ago
Interactive 3D Simulations Helping Execs & Employees Master Uncomfortable Conversations
-
Business3 weeks ago
3 Surprising Reasons Your Crisis Management Plan May Fail
You must be logged in to post a comment Login