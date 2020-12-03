Five Great Podcasts No Gambling Fan Should Miss

Share Pin 0 Shares

One of the many great things that the internet has brought us is the podcast. Whatever your interest or pastime, there’s sure to be a good selection of them on the subject out there. And, unlike a radio show, there are no time limits so the presenters have the chance to expand on the topic as much as they want – some of the very best podcasts last 90 minutes or more and the longest to date, according to https://louisvillefuture.com/ lasted a staggering 41 hours, earning it a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

One area that has a particularly rich seam of podcasts to explore is gambling in its many forms. Some are general discussions of topics related to the activity while others offer specific tuition in different games. All make for a very good and informative listen.

“podcast_subscribe” (CC BY 2.0) by derrickkwa

Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet On That

If you’re looking for a general gambling podcast, then here’s a title that is one of the very best that you’ll find. A new episode is released approximately every two weeks and the range of topics is comprehensive. Recent examples have included an exploration of the dos and don’ts of casino etiquette as well as an in-depth exploration of eSports betting.

Gambling With An Edge

Hosted by a pair of gamblers with the unlikely, but real, names of Bob Dancer and Robert Munchkin, Gambling With an Edge features weekly interviews with other experts in the field. The subjects vary hugely from week to week and there’s also plenty of opportunities for listeners to send in questions in advance. It recently celebrated its 100th episode and shows no signs of running out of topics to analyze.

Football Betting Podcast

Sports betting is the field that is really taking off with thousands of people turning to soccer for its excitement and unpredictability. This topical podcast brings weekly updates on the leading English leagues with tips about possible outcomes to the matches being played.

The Blackjack Apprenticeship Podcast

It might seem like a very simple game to play, but there’s a great deal more to blackjack than meets the eye. For example, there’s something called the Basic Strategy to be mastered and bankroll management is as essential in this as it is in any kind of gambling. So anyone wanting to try their hand at the game whether in a card room or a live online casino such as https://www.stsbet.co.uk/ could pick up some very handy tips here. With expert tutoring and advice covering all aspects of the game, this is an excellent primer to all the intricacies of the various kinds of blackjack that you’ll find on this or many other online casino sites.

Due For A Win

Atlantic City might not have all the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, but anyone who’s ever an episode of Boardwalk Empire on https://hbomax.com will know it has plenty of stories to tell – and this podcast is where you’ll be able to find many of them. Hosted by Kyle and Craig – no surnames given – you’ll find they’re the perfect guides.

So go to your favorite podcast provider where you’ll find all these titles and more. Then prepare to be royally entertained.