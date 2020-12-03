Sports
Five Great Podcasts No Gambling Fan Should Miss
One of the many great things that the internet has brought us is the podcast. Whatever your interest or pastime, there’s sure to be a good selection of them on the subject out there. And, unlike a radio show, there are no time limits so the presenters have the chance to expand on the topic as much as they want – some of the very best podcasts last 90 minutes or more and the longest to date, according to https://louisvillefuture.com/ lasted a staggering 41 hours, earning it a place in the Guinness Book of Records.
One area that has a particularly rich seam of podcasts to explore is gambling in its many forms. Some are general discussions of topics related to the activity while others offer specific tuition in different games. All make for a very good and informative listen.
“podcast_subscribe” (CC BY 2.0) by derrickkwa
Gambling Podcast: You Can Bet On That
If you’re looking for a general gambling podcast, then here’s a title that is one of the very best that you’ll find. A new episode is released approximately every two weeks and the range of topics is comprehensive. Recent examples have included an exploration of the dos and don’ts of casino etiquette as well as an in-depth exploration of eSports betting.
Gambling With An Edge
Hosted by a pair of gamblers with the unlikely, but real, names of Bob Dancer and Robert Munchkin, Gambling With an Edge features weekly interviews with other experts in the field. The subjects vary hugely from week to week and there’s also plenty of opportunities for listeners to send in questions in advance. It recently celebrated its 100th episode and shows no signs of running out of topics to analyze.
Football Betting Podcast
Sports betting is the field that is really taking off with thousands of people turning to soccer for its excitement and unpredictability. This topical podcast brings weekly updates on the leading English leagues with tips about possible outcomes to the matches being played.
The Blackjack Apprenticeship Podcast
It might seem like a very simple game to play, but there’s a great deal more to blackjack than meets the eye. For example, there’s something called the Basic Strategy to be mastered and bankroll management is as essential in this as it is in any kind of gambling. So anyone wanting to try their hand at the game whether in a card room or a live online casino such as https://www.stsbet.co.uk/ could pick up some very handy tips here. With expert tutoring and advice covering all aspects of the game, this is an excellent primer to all the intricacies of the various kinds of blackjack that you’ll find on this or many other online casino sites.
Due For A Win
Atlantic City might not have all the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, but anyone who’s ever an episode of Boardwalk Empire on https://hbomax.com will know it has plenty of stories to tell – and this podcast is where you’ll be able to find many of them. Hosted by Kyle and Craig – no surnames given – you’ll find they’re the perfect guides.
So go to your favorite podcast provider where you’ll find all these titles and more. Then prepare to be royally entertained.
Five Great Podcasts No Gambling Fan Should Miss
Should You Invest Your Money or Pay Down Debt?
Football Games that Left the World on the Edge of Their Seat
What to know about Caribbean Medical Schools
Precautions and Recovery Time after Cataract Surgery Procedures
Can Deontay Wilder Regain His Heavyweight Title?
Piano composer Borrtex releases his new solo album Harmony
GetInsta: Your way to get unlimited free and real Instagram followers and likes
The 5 Positive Benefits of Using a Dating App
Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Students: How To Choose One
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
Woman Overseeing Philly Elections Lost Notary License to Refuse to Search ID for Signature Notarization
CENSORSHIP: Facebook Bans Free Speech Social Network Founder, ‘Dangerous’ Like ‘Terrorism Organization’
HQ Policy Desk Calls North Carolina for Trump
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
-
News3 weeks ago
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
-
News3 weeks ago
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
-
Business4 weeks ago
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
-
News3 weeks ago
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
-
Business3 weeks ago
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
-
News3 weeks ago
Woman Overseeing Philly Elections Lost Notary License to Refuse to Search ID for Signature Notarization
-
News3 weeks ago
CENSORSHIP: Facebook Bans Free Speech Social Network Founder, ‘Dangerous’ Like ‘Terrorism Organization’
-
News3 weeks ago
HQ Policy Desk Calls North Carolina for Trump
-
News3 weeks ago
George W. Bush, Who Took 2000 Election To SCOTUS, Says 2020 ‘Fundally Equal’
-
News3 weeks ago
Joe Biden Considering Michelle Lujan Grisham to HHS If He Succeeds, She Advocates Abortions Up to Birth
-
News3 weeks ago
Obama’s CIA Boss Urges Coup Against President Trump So He’s Not “Declassifying Anything”
-
Business3 weeks ago
5 AI Trends Profoundly Benefitting Business Bottom Lines
-
Business3 weeks ago
Interactive 3D Simulations Helping Execs & Employees Master Uncomfortable Conversations
-
Business3 weeks ago
3 Surprising Reasons Your Crisis Management Plan May Fail
You must be logged in to post a comment Login