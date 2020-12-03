Sports
Football Games that Left the World on the Edge of Their Seat
Football has given us some of the most incredible sporting displays in history. Fans looking to bet on the outcome of these matches could not have predicted the final moments of these incredible football games that left the world on the edge of their seat but using footy match predictions can aid you in getting some of your bets correct.
Liverpool V Chelsea – 2008-09 UEFA Champions League
In the five years leading up to a tie between the Blues and Reds, the two teams had faced each other 24 times. Most of the matches wound up in defensive stalemates. But at this point, Chelsea had a 3-1 lead against Liverpool. Liverpool needed a three-goal margin to win and advance, and they took the right steps when Fabio Aurelio took an impressive 35-yard wide free kick. Then Xabi Alonso doubled the lead in the 28th minute. But after the break, Chelsea scored twice more in the space of six minutes and took the lead thanks to Lampard. Two goals from Lucas and Kuyt in the 81st and 83rd minutes brought Liverpool back to the top and in the final moments, Lampard crushed the Reds’ dreams with a 7-5 edge that saw them advance to the semi-finals.
France V Portugal – 2000 Euro Semi Final
This match was more about the two biggest players in European football battling it out for a spot in the final – Zinedine Zidane and Luiz Figo. Portugal had the lead in the first half, but France equalised in the second half, thanks to the talented Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka. Zidane was on top form throughout the entire match, delivering one of his finest performances and earning his title as one of the best players of his generation. So, it’s not surprising that the game ended with his firing the golden penalty past Portuguese goalie Vitor Baia to send France into the finals.
Manchester United V Bayern Munich – 1999 UEFA Champions League Final
Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich came to Barcelona with big dreams of adding the most prestigious piece of silverware to their collection, having won both domestic leagues and cups. Early on in the match, Bayern scored with a free kick by the brilliant Mario Basler and with both Scholes and Keane suspended, the Red Devils couldn’t seem to find their rhythm. But Sir Alex Ferguson had a few tricks up his sleeve. He substituted in Teddy Sheringham and Ole Solskjaer, which was the start of one of the most incredible matches in history. A dominated Manchester United stole Bayern’s hopes of a win with two late strikes in stoppage time, leaving their opponents stunned.
Brazil V Italy – 1997 France Tournament
Brazil V Italy is, for many, the greatest football match to have ever played out. The tournament itself was conceived as a rehearsal for the World Cup kick-off but it turned out to be much more compelling than that. The game gave fans the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, from Italy coming out strong right from the kick-off to the double-whammy of Del Piero and Vieri giving Brazil all they could handle. But Brazil got one back thanks to Roberto Carlos. Brazil then stormed back to equalise behind two goals in a shock tie.
Use CRM for your small business by EJ Dalius
Five Great Podcasts No Gambling Fan Should Miss
Should You Invest Your Money or Pay Down Debt?
Football Games that Left the World on the Edge of Their Seat
What to know about Caribbean Medical Schools
Precautions and Recovery Time after Cataract Surgery Procedures
Can Deontay Wilder Regain His Heavyweight Title?
Piano composer Borrtex releases his new solo album Harmony
GetInsta: Your way to get unlimited free and real Instagram followers and likes
The 5 Positive Benefits of Using a Dating App
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
CENSORSHIP: Facebook Bans Free Speech Social Network Founder, ‘Dangerous’ Like ‘Terrorism Organization’
Woman Overseeing Philly Elections Lost Notary License to Refuse to Search ID for Signature Notarization
HQ Policy Desk Calls North Carolina for Trump
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
President of the Federal Election Commission Drops Bombshell: ‘This election is unconstitutional’
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
-
News3 weeks ago
‘OH S**T, F**K’: NBC Reporter Freaks Out After News Trump Won North Carolina
-
News3 weeks ago
The Biden Transformation Team got the name of Kamala Harris incorrect in the Official Statement
-
Business4 weeks ago
Technology Trends That Are Evolving the App Development in 2020
-
News3 weeks ago
President Donald Trump Sues Pennsylvania: Claims Mail-In Voting Is Unconstitutional, Welcomed Fraud
-
Business3 weeks ago
Awesome Guerrilla Marketing Examples to Inspire the Growth of Your Business
-
News3 weeks ago
CENSORSHIP: Facebook Bans Free Speech Social Network Founder, ‘Dangerous’ Like ‘Terrorism Organization’
-
News3 weeks ago
Woman Overseeing Philly Elections Lost Notary License to Refuse to Search ID for Signature Notarization
-
News3 weeks ago
HQ Policy Desk Calls North Carolina for Trump
-
News3 weeks ago
Joe Biden Considering Michelle Lujan Grisham to HHS If He Succeeds, She Advocates Abortions Up to Birth
-
News3 weeks ago
George W. Bush, Who Took 2000 Election To SCOTUS, Says 2020 ‘Fundally Equal’
-
News3 weeks ago
Obama’s CIA Boss Urges Coup Against President Trump So He’s Not “Declassifying Anything”
-
Business3 weeks ago
5 AI Trends Profoundly Benefitting Business Bottom Lines
-
Business3 weeks ago
Interactive 3D Simulations Helping Execs & Employees Master Uncomfortable Conversations
-
Business3 weeks ago
3 Surprising Reasons Your Crisis Management Plan May Fail
You must be logged in to post a comment Login