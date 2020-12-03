Share Pin 0 Shares

Football has given us some of the most incredible sporting displays in history. Fans looking to bet on the outcome of these matches could not have predicted the final moments of these incredible football games that left the world on the edge of their seat but using footy match predictions can aid you in getting some of your bets correct.

Liverpool V Chelsea – 2008-09 UEFA Champions League

In the five years leading up to a tie between the Blues and Reds, the two teams had faced each other 24 times. Most of the matches wound up in defensive stalemates. But at this point, Chelsea had a 3-1 lead against Liverpool. Liverpool needed a three-goal margin to win and advance, and they took the right steps when Fabio Aurelio took an impressive 35-yard wide free kick. Then Xabi Alonso doubled the lead in the 28th minute. But after the break, Chelsea scored twice more in the space of six minutes and took the lead thanks to Lampard. Two goals from Lucas and Kuyt in the 81st and 83rd minutes brought Liverpool back to the top and in the final moments, Lampard crushed the Reds’ dreams with a 7-5 edge that saw them advance to the semi-finals.

France V Portugal – 2000 Euro Semi Final

This match was more about the two biggest players in European football battling it out for a spot in the final – Zinedine Zidane and Luiz Figo. Portugal had the lead in the first half, but France equalised in the second half, thanks to the talented Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka. Zidane was on top form throughout the entire match, delivering one of his finest performances and earning his title as one of the best players of his generation. So, it’s not surprising that the game ended with his firing the golden penalty past Portuguese goalie Vitor Baia to send France into the finals.

Manchester United V Bayern Munich – 1999 UEFA Champions League Final

Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich came to Barcelona with big dreams of adding the most prestigious piece of silverware to their collection, having won both domestic leagues and cups. Early on in the match, Bayern scored with a free kick by the brilliant Mario Basler and with both Scholes and Keane suspended, the Red Devils couldn’t seem to find their rhythm. But Sir Alex Ferguson had a few tricks up his sleeve. He substituted in Teddy Sheringham and Ole Solskjaer, which was the start of one of the most incredible matches in history. A dominated Manchester United stole Bayern’s hopes of a win with two late strikes in stoppage time, leaving their opponents stunned.

Brazil V Italy – 1997 France Tournament

Brazil V Italy is, for many, the greatest football match to have ever played out. The tournament itself was conceived as a rehearsal for the World Cup kick-off but it turned out to be much more compelling than that. The game gave fans the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, from Italy coming out strong right from the kick-off to the double-whammy of Del Piero and Vieri giving Brazil all they could handle. But Brazil got one back thanks to Roberto Carlos. Brazil then stormed back to equalise behind two goals in a shock tie.