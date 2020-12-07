How to flaunt your style to look sharp

Share Pin 0 Shares

Want to look good? Suit up! You must have gotten this advice a thousand times. It sure does get annoying after listening to that time and again doesn’t it? Well, there are ways other than suiting up to look better. The key is to keep things casual and dress elegantly without looking too flashy. For instance, dawning a khaki shirt with a pair of blue jeans will make you look simple and stylish.

All you need to do is focus on creating different combinations and pair it with various accessories. This will make you stand out from the lot. At the same time, you would be able to leave a solid first impression on the people you interact with. If you need some help when it comes to casual dressing then here are 8 tips that will help you up to your style game.

#1. Don’t Aim to Look Youthful

Harsh? Don’t think so. What you should do rather than trying to look youthful is to go for a mature look by dressing appropriately. After all, maturity is a men’s attractive quality. It is what separates men from boys. However, it doesn’t mean that you start to dress old. It just means that you put a stop to portraying yourself as a teenager by wearing a funny or a cartoony t-shirt. Also, don’t consider putting on a t-shirt that has slogans imprinted on it.

#2. Ditch the Graphic T-shirts

This will be the first step you will take to get rid of your boyish look. Some of you may think that such t-shirts will make you look edgy, funny, or original. Whereas the reality is every guy is rocking a graphic tee. You would not stand out from the crowd. If anything, you will just blend in. Moreover, you will never see your favorite celebrities wearing a graphic t-shirt. So, you should too avoid it. The question now is what you should go for? Well, try henleys, striped t-shirts, or one-color tees. You can also consider sporting casual or polo shirts.

#3. Keep Your Jeans Simple

Jeans are probably one of the friendliest legwear for both men and boys. However, when it comes to such pants, one has to pick the right pair to look stylish. For instance, it is advisable not to wear baggy jeans or a pair that has embellishments. Also, avoid those pairs that have big logos on them. You would find such pants made in USA but it is best not to buy them. You should always go for simple, clean, dark-blue jeans that fit you well.

#4. Class Up Your Footwear

If you are a sneakerhead then you probably like to wear them with every outfit. Well, don’t do it! This is because they may not look great with an outfit every time and at times, it may ruin the overall look. You would surely want to replace them with something more hip such as brown leather shoes. Wear them with blue jeans and a white shirt and boom! You would look so much better.

There are a lot of options to choose from when it comes to footwear. So, don’t limit yourself to just sneakers when you can get your hands on so much more. One alternative to sneakers that you can consider investing in a desert boot. They look nice and are right in the middle of casual and formal wear, making it a super ideal choice for you to sport it with your outfit. You can also check out Vargas Boat Shoe by Dockers, Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoe by Sperry, and Hemlock by Born.

#5. Get an Accessory for Your Wrist

You should decorate your wrist with a bracelet or a watch as it will give your outfit a bit of a personality. You can consider wearing a bracelet. Or if bracelets aren’t your thing then you can try a wristwatch. You can even wear both if you like. As long as you are wearing something on your wrist, it will give your dressing that extra spark you want.

#6. Layer Your Clothes to Spice Up Your Outfits

Layering your clothes is probably one of the best ways to make your outfit extremely interesting. However, it may seem like a daunting task to some as many men are not sure how to match their clothes. The good thing about layering is that you don’t need to know much about creating a contrast as layering can work with simple clothes as well. For instance, if you are wearing a simple white shirt with blue jeans then your outfit would look fine. But, adding an extra layer of the grey sweater will give you a killer look!

Layering adds detail to your outfit and makes it look more appealing. So, don’t stress much and experiment with the pieces you own. You would certainly be able to create a winning combination.

#7. Rock a Blazer

For those who want to keep things business-casual, a well-fitted blazer is a way to go. It can transform your casual look and make it more appealing and smarter. For example, if you are sporting a plain white t-shirt with jeans then simply add a blazer and the overall look you would get will turn many heads around. Many different brands specialize in designing attractive blazers suitable for all tastes, and ages.

#8. Chinos are the Answer

Jeans are great and everything but the thing is that they all look the same with slight alternations. You should know that they are not the only choice of legwear you have. Why not you add some variety to your wardrobe by investing in men’s khaki pants such as Chinos. The best thing about them is that they come in different colors such as grey, army green, and camel. This gives you a chance to experiment with your shirts with these pants, allowing you to create multiple outfits.

In a Nut Shell

These are 8 casual style tips that will help you dress with style. So, take a step and quit wearing those graphic t-shirts. You can replace them with a lot of cooler and decent clothing pieces as discussed above. Plus, add layers to truly let the beauty of your outfit shine. Also, don’t forget about your footwear. Choosing the right pair will get you a lot of attention. Moreover, you will look more attractive and would feel much comfortable.