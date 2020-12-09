Tech
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Full Review
Being one of the most popular and recognizable watches in the market, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is truly a watch you should never ignore. This elegant watch is luxurious in style and feel, and it goes well whether you are going for a casual or formal look.
With that being said, the watch is also one of the most expensive lux watches in the market today. Even though this watch carries a 45-year old design, it remains an iconic timepiece that every watch enthusiast will admire. In this article, we will thoroughly review Audemars Piguet Royal Oak from the price to features.
A man’s luxury watch
The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has a very intimidating look, and it is what makes it a man’s most wanted luxury watch. This timepiece crafted by Audemars Piguet is very iconic and is among the most requested and purchased watches. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak price also shows how finely crafted the timepiece is.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Features
The appeal of the watch does not disappoint the person who wears it. It displays utmost elegance and class, and with one look at the timepiece, you will fall under a spell. The size of this timepiece case is about 34mm wide and is also considered by many as the smaller version of the infamous Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph.
Although Audemars Piguet has tons of watch styles and sizes that differ, if you are looking for a timepiece from the brand close to the Royal Oak Chronograph, this watch is perfect for getting. The style is modern and sleek, a great accessory to pair whether you are going casual or formal.
The size of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is much smaller than the average Royal Oak watch, but this 34mm timepiece works more than just its size. This watch’s thickness is about 8.8mm, and each side is crafted with the best technology and watchmaker’s hand.
The design
In terms of the timepiece’s design, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has a smooth case covered with fantastic bezels in octagon shapes. You can also see all eight sleek gold screws that add up to the watch’s elegant look.
The edges and angles of the watch are also polished nicely. The look’s structure is well-constructed and well-thought because you will never see any flaws or design mishaps on it. Lastly, the crown is tightly screwed down, and the timepiece is known to be water-resistant up to 50 meters.
The dial
The next noticeable thing about any watch like Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is its signature dial. Recognized as the “Grande Tapisserie,” this dial shows off an excellent background that is simple yet elegant. This dial is also what makes Royal Oak watches popular. The dial is in silver, and the hour markers are in gold.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Steel Models
When buying an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, you have two design options to choose from: classic silver and blue-grey. The case is still the same, 34mm, and whether you opt for classic silver or blue-grey, the perfectly cut diamonds are placed in the bezel.
For the steel models, the hour markers are in gold-tone, and the steel hands are made of white gold material. The screws, the eight hexagonal ones, are tucked tightly on the timepiece’s bezel.
Although diamonds are most likely associated with feminine watches, the silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch perfectly fits men, especially those who prefer smaller watches. Compared to the classic Royal Oak, which has a larger size of 36mm to 41mm, this one is smaller among the rest.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Steel-Gold and Solid Pink Gold
If you think silver and blue-grey is too plain for a men’s watch, then you should go for the other two-tone Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. This different design features a steel-gold case with pink gold, and it gives off a very luxurious vibe to those who wear it.
The silver-toned dials are still featured, but the hour markers and hands are in bright pink gold. This Audemars Piguet Royal Oak model can be worn by both men and women, and it is the perfect unisex watch to buy in the market.
Takeaway
To sum it all up, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is not something to underestimate. This timepiece is crafted with excellence, and the price is only right for its style and function. If you are looking for a smaller watch, then the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is the one to get.
