Men’s Guide: Top 4 Of Diesel’s Best Watches

Wristwatches have evolved throughout the years. In today’s time, wrist watches are a valuable timepiece that can tell you more than just time. And if you are looking to get your hands on the most affordable yet built high-quality materials, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss why you have to consider getting Diesel watches than other brands.

There are a lot of wristwatch brands you can choose from. Whether you are getting it for yourself or someone might as well be sure that it is worth it. Well, a little research can help you in finding the right timepiece for you. Thankfully, with the help of technology, researching for information has never been easier. If you are wondering which Diesel watch to get, here is a quick guide for you.

The Story Behind Diesel

Diesel is an Italy based brand founded by Renzo Rosso in 1978. The owner Renzo was always into making clothes, and the brand is known to sell denim, accessories, footwear, and other clothing pieces. He started his journey at a very young age, where he used to make and stitch jeans and sell them to his friends.

Renzo has no idea that this is something that would be big. In early 1978 the company was founded and sold denim as their main product. After a few years of selling denim, they have grown and built a name in the clothing industry. Following its success is licensing its brand to expand and increase its product span to other retail manufacturers.

Until the early years of 2000, Diesel partnered with Fossil, which started the Diesel watch we know today. Fossil manufactures excellent timepieces, and they have worked together with Diesel to create affordable yet high-quality watches. Their wristwatches incorporated with quartz movements which means that it is reliable and accurate.

Diesel Together with Fossil

Fossil is famous for manufacturing great timepieces, and they are the ones who are manufacturing Diesel watches. They use quartz movements that have low maintenance which explains their affordable prices. Durability is something that Fossil is also known for, so if you are looking for a great watch without robbing a bank, then it is highly recommended for you to get Diesel.

Having a great watch is a good investment. With Diesel watches, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in maintenance. Supposed your wristwatch is damaged, you can easily go to any watchmaker and have your watch fixed, replacement of batteries, or easy clean up if needed, and it won’t cost you that much.

The best thing about Diesel watches is that anyone can have it. Their prices range between a hundred to three hundred dollars, which is already a great price for a great watch. You won’t even have to question its quality since they already have established and created a name for themselves that is known to build and produce high-quality timepieces.

Diesel’s Best Selling Models

Diesel is known to create and produce high-quality men’s watches. And we have come up with a list of their best selling models. It would help you choose and decide what to get for yourself or someone.

Little Daddy

It is not a typical watch that you can see everywhere. The design and looks are well thought to stand out when you are wearing them. It also has a monochromatic color style, which significantly adds a charismatic look to it. What attracts most is it’s built and finish. It has a gold plating finish and a giant face that is hard not to be noticed.

Double Down DZ1437

This model will be the best option if you are looking for affordable, sleek, and sophisticated designs. It is a stylish watch which has the index markers located at two, three, and four hours. It is also built with large hour numerals, which gives its users an easy way to look at the time. It has a silicone and hypoallergenic band that provides comfort to its users.

SBA DZ7127

If you are someone who continually travels, then this watch is for you. It is ideal for people who spend most of their time traveling as it has different time zones. And the best thing is it only costs three hundred dollars. It is the best travel buddy for watches. One of the cool features of this watch is it changes its tint color in sunlight.

Rasp DZ180

This timepiece is one of the most affordable that they have. Anyone can afford to have this watch with a price point of sixty-four dollars. It is packed with red straps made of silicone. It has a sporty look and a classic design that fits in most occasions. And it can go as deep as 165 feet.

Takeaway

So, we hope this would help you in deciding what timepiece to get. There are many options out there that you can choose from, it is highly recommended to go with Diesel watches because it is both inexpensive and durable that would last for a long time. However, it is still going to be your choice, depending on your preference.