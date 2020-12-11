Beauty
Wigs of natural, synthetic or processed hair? Which to choose?
Whether out of necessity, to change their appearance in a practical way or for cultural or religious reasons, wigs are becoming more and more common today. However, some people are still afraid to use the accessory due to its artificiality, which, nowadays, is no longer true, because, over time, wigs have evolved in such a way that they stopped being that strange prosthesis of old to pass unnoticed as natural hair.
Finally you decided to enter the capillary universe (wigs, prostheses and hairpieces), but when it comes time to choose the model, you are faced with a huge variety of hair types: processed, natural, synthetic. But after all, which one to choose?
First of all, you need to check your need, whether you prefer something more durable or a piece of little longevity. For this, you can consult a professional in the area, who will identify the type of wig that fits you perfectly.
Is synthetic hair good? To begin, we need to keep in mind that synthetic fiber is made in the laboratory and its purpose is that it is used in the way it was produced, that is, flat iron, babyliss, among others, can often damage the wires. Nowadays there are already some products made from the High Heat Fiber thermal fiber, however, even products of this type have their limits and do not support a large amount of heat. If you want to paint the synthetic wig, change the length or even straighten it from time to time, it may not be a good option.
Durability: synthetic vs. natural
Another factor that must be taken into account is the product’s durability. For those who use synthetic fiber intensively (rain, shine), its duration is approximately three to eight months. Meanwhile, natural human hair wigs can last forever! Of course, as long as the necessary care is taken for this.
Advantages: natural x synthetic hair
But then what would be the advantage of synthetic fiber? Without a doubt, the price! The value of synthetic hair can vary greatly from place to place. But of course, it must be considered that each establishment has hair with treatments and qualities that are also different. It is not because the hair is synthetic, that everyone should be seen in the same way. Therefore, it is always good to look for serious companies that sell a quality synthetic fiber. Human hair, of course, has infinite advantages. In addition to being more resistant in relation to chemistry and heat, they offer a more sophisticated fit and, as the name says, more natural, they also have excellent durability.
And as we mentioned above, if taken care of, it can last a lifetime. The only burden in relation to it, is that due to all these benefits, a natural hair wig can cost much more than one made from a synthetic fiber. And we must also consider that human hair is somewhat finite, while synthetic hair can be produced according to demand.
What is processed hair?
Processed threads are human threads, or natural hair threads, that have gone through various chemical processes (paint, straightening, permanent, etc.), in addition to a process of eliminating the external scale. To make it easier, let’s illustrate it like this: When the wires are placed either on the wig, prosthesis or even apply, they can end up mixing and not being placed in the same root-tip direction that exists on the scalp. That way, when you comb, those strands will always remain upright. With processed hair, this problem no longer exists. But make no mistake! The processed yarn is no longer natural and its durability, as well as the possibility of cutting or painting changes, are compromised. The choice of the ideal product will depend on the objective of each one. Combining the prosthesis / wig / hairpiece with your look and lifestyle is paramount, but we also need to analyze the yarn options we see on the market. The most important thing is to feel good. After all, every new hair is a new beginning! Human hair is one of the next trending business commodities for 2021. Want to try humain hair business? You can try Julia hair affiliate program shareasale!
Thank you for reading!
Wigs of natural, synthetic or processed hair? Which to choose?
Adam Ferrari, Founder of Ferrari Energy Comments On What to do After Receiving an Oil and Gas Lease Proposal
How to become rich – Top 6 Bitcoin Mining Software
Things to Know about Machine-to-Machine Communication
Why is E-signature online a complete package for businesses?
How to Make Your Boxing Gloves Away from Smelling Foul?
Retail in 2021: What will suffer and What’s going to Change?
AI Engineer asks what’s the difference between TensorFlow 1.0 and Tensorflow 2.0
Which is better Nissan Altima or maxima?
Here’s Why You are not Producing Winsome Custom Rigid Boxes
Neuromorphic Chips & Quantum Computing: Advancements in AI
6 American troops killed in Fatal crash Egypt
Tax Filings Show Biden Cancer Foundation Spending Millions on Wages & Nothing Research
BREAKING: Federal Election Commission Chair Calls Election ‘Illegitimate’ Owing Voters Fraud
Biden will increase the number of refugees in America by 800 percent
Biden Given Vaccine Info Early, Trump Forced To Learn About It From the News
EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Dan Bishop Has video evidence of ‘Egregious wrongdoing by election officials’
New M5 Innovation in the Market for Water Purification System was Announced By Waterdrop
Alex Trebek’s Widow Posts Wedding Shot, Thanks Fans After Husband’s Move
Republicans Shoot Back When Pelosi and Schumer Make Crazy ‘Mandate’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Neuromorphic Chips & Quantum Computing: Advancements in AI
-
News4 weeks ago
6 American troops killed in Fatal crash Egypt
-
News4 weeks ago
Tax Filings Show Biden Cancer Foundation Spending Millions on Wages & Nothing Research
-
News4 weeks ago
BREAKING: Federal Election Commission Chair Calls Election ‘Illegitimate’ Owing Voters Fraud
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden will increase the number of refugees in America by 800 percent
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden Given Vaccine Info Early, Trump Forced To Learn About It From the News
-
News4 weeks ago
EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Dan Bishop Has video evidence of ‘Egregious wrongdoing by election officials’
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
New M5 Innovation in the Market for Water Purification System was Announced By Waterdrop
-
News4 weeks ago
Alex Trebek’s Widow Posts Wedding Shot, Thanks Fans After Husband’s Move
-
News4 weeks ago
Republicans Shoot Back When Pelosi and Schumer Make Crazy ‘Mandate’
-
News4 weeks ago
Obama’s Latest Book Says Sarah Palin carried Evil Spirits to the Republican Party Base
-
News4 weeks ago
ARIZONA: Democratic Secretary of State, Who Manages Campaigns, branded Trump’s Backers ‘Neo-Nazis’
-
News4 weeks ago
Senator Lindsey Graham pushed Georgia’s Secretary of State for lawfully cast votes
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
That is Why You Should not Forget the Use of Vitamin C
-
News4 weeks ago
Report: Trump wants to launch his own conservative media giant and Fox News
-
News3 weeks ago
Biden Needs Us To Just Shut Up And ‘Cooperate’ with the $3 Trillion COVID Relief Plan
You must be logged in to post a comment Login