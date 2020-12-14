What’s involved in paintless dent repair?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Any car salesman or car enthusiast will know that a vehicle that retains its original paintwork will retain more value than a vehicle that has been repainted as a result of damage. Even if your vehicle has only been repainted over a small surface area, it’s always beneficial to keep your vehicle’s original paint job intact for as long as you possibly can. With paintless dent removal, you can protect your car’s paint job and save a significant amount of time and money along the way.

What is paintless dent repair?

Paintless dent repair is a unique method of repairing dents in the bodywork of a car by reshaping its panel. With this method, there is no need to fill in the damage or paint over it. During the repair process, the mechanic will use specialist tools to massage and press the effected panel from the rear side. This way, the metal with the dent is pushed outwards and into its original place. This allows you to maintain the original paintwork finish while repairing the bodywork.

Using paintless dent repair is a great method with removing smaller dents where the paint has not been damaged. These small dents might have occurred after your car was knocked by another car door or a trolley, or even by stones or hail. Paintless dent repair can also be used in conjunction with an alternative method of dent repair by preparing a damaged car panel before it is repainted, to cut down on the amount of filler required.

How does paintless dent repair work?

Paintless dent repair is an intricate procedure that needs to be completed by an experienced technician. During the repair process, the technician is required to carefully arrange the metal panelling to the correct height to ensure that the dent is undetectable. This is done from the inner portion of the panel, using body picks and metal rods to massage and manipulate the dents and push the panel back out into its original position. A repair technician will usually use LED or fluorescent lighting to illuminate the area to be repaired so that every inch of the metalwork is visible.

The benefits of paintless dent repair

Value retention

Traditional dent repairs will require you to repaint the damaged area and use body filler, whereas opting for paintless dent repair can help to retain the value of your vehicle. When you consult a skilled vehicle technician, they will mend any dents using specialised paintless dent repair procedures and tools so that the original factory finish remains intact. This way, you won’t need to worry about any differences in paint colour or overspray.

Lower cost

Paintless dent repair takes a significantly shorter amount of time than other conventional repair processes. This not only cuts down on labour costs, but it also gives you the opportunity to save on materials such as coats of paint, primer and body filler.

Environmentally friendly

Car paint contains a lot of fumes that are released during the manufacturing process, which can not only cause environmental damage but they can also lead to lung complications with the people who are responsible for repairing your vehicle. Paintless dent repair, however, relies on a simple pushing and pulling motion, making it a more eco-friendly repair technique. Car owners are more environmentally conscious than ever, so dent repairs without using paint is becoming more and more popular every year.

Using a specialised panel beater such as Classic Panels who have been providing high-quality vehicle repair services to customers for over 40 years have the skills and techniques to perform any paintless dent repairs on your vehicle so you are back on the road in no time.