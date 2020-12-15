News
What is the Best Kratom for Pain Relief?
If you suffer from chronic pain, it can interfere with your everyday activities and pull down personal productivity. Although you can use conventional opioid medication, which is the most popular recommendation, it comes with many side effects. This is why researchers and scientists have been working hard to get an alternative, and one of the top options for pain relief is kratom.
Kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, is an evergreen tropical herb that is native to Southeast Asia. Traditionally, kratom was used because of its relaxing and soothing effects. Now, it has become very popular around the globe for pain relief. In this post, we will highlight the best strains of kratom for pain relief.
How Does Kratom Work to Help with Pain Relief?
Today, the globe is experiencing an opioid crisis because most of the drugs that are used for chronic pain management have been proven to be addictive. In some cases, drugs such as Percocet are being abused because of their high effects. With kratom coming out strongly as one of the top alternatives, it is paramount to understand how it works to help with pain relief.
Researchers have found that kratom produces dose-dependent and opiate-like effects. Recent studies have demonstrated that kratom leaves contain alkaloids that affect mu-opioid receptors of the brain to produce stimulating effects.
Studies have also shown that kratom is a better option when used in rehabilitation therapy compared to opiates. This is why it is considered the drug of the future in combating addiction and withdrawal challenges. As more companies join the industry to help make kratom available, it is prudent to appreciate that you can only get the best results by using the right strains. So, here are some of the best options to consider.
- Maeng Da Kratom
The Red Vein Maeng Da Kratom is one of the common kratom strains recommended for pain management because of the high content of alkaloids and flavonoids. It is harvested from mature trees and is used to help relieve muscle pain, fatigue, and chronic pain. Although its pain relief effects are similar to those of morphine, the side effects are milder. Other benefits of using Maeng Da Kratom include anxiety relief and boosting energy.
- Red Vein Bali Kratom
This is another popular kratom that contains over 20 alkaloids. It is known for its soothing and calming effects and is one of the top recommendations for pain management. Its alkaloids, especially mitragynine, bind with pain receptors to reduce pain. In addition to helping with pain relief, Red Vein Bali Kratom also serves as an antidepressant.
- Red Borneo Kratom
This strain of kratom is harvested from mature trees and has a characteristic dark green color. It is considered more potent compared to Red Bali kratom and is a great option for mild pain relief and can also be used for chronic pain relief in higher doses.
If you have chronic pain, it is advisable to go for kratom because it is a natural method of pain relief and the side effects are mild. Furthermore, it is advisable to ensure you only go for the best kratom strains, such as the ones we have discussed in this post, because they not only help to relieve pain but also other problems like anxiety.
