Food
5 Reasons Why You Need to Indulge in Rich Fruit Plum Cake this Holiday Season
With Christmas around the corner, we can’t wait to bid farewell to 2020! What a year it has been! And, we are all eagerly awaiting to welcome in the New Year, hoping that it’ll be certainly better than this one.
And, here at Gurgaon, the city seems ready to usher in the holiday season. Everywhere one turns around, there are twinkling lights and the delicious aroma of freshly baked Xmas treats. Christmas and the holiday season is incomplete without indulging in rich plum cakes.
Here, at Gurgaon Bakers, our bakers had started Christmas cake preparations nearly a month ago. Dried fruits, candied fruit peels, and nuts are all soaking in rum, sugar syrup for the last couple of weeks. We are getting started with baking batches of our special Xmas fruit cake.
Recently we had a heart-breaking conversation with one of our young friends. He was sceptical and couldn’t understand why we’re so excited about Christmas plum cakes. Here’s what he had to say, “A plum cake? Isn’t that boring? No icing, hard and some stale bits and pieces – no, I’ll give it a pass.” We knew we couldn’t let it go at that. We had to pen this article to convince fruitcake haters and let them know what they’re missing out on.
Our love for rich plum cakes has a lot to do with nostalgia. Today, you can easily send a plum cake to a loved one or order one for yourself with just a few clicks. Before you know, the rich plum cake is delivered to your doorstep. But, when we were growing up, we had to wait until the holiday season before we could pop into a bakery in town and indulge in this delicious dessert. It was only available during the Christmas season.
In short, rich plum cakes remind us of Christmases past. The delicious moist richness of a well-baked plum cake brings back sweet memories of melodious Christmas carols, the twinkling lights adorning the streets, beautifully decorated Christmas trees, and the fuzzies of this time of the year. Besides the nostalgia associated with this seasonal dessert, we have pulled up five other reasons why you hesitant fruitcake eaters should ABSOLUTELY enjoy it this holiday season.
1. It’s versatile – There’s a recipe for everyone
The best part about a rich plum cake is that the recipe is highly versatile. You can make it dark (extra molasses) or light, use dried fruit, candied fruit peels, skip the nuts, etc. The recipe is very forgiving, and you can experiment with different flavour combinations. Everyone has a plum cake that they feel is the best. There’s no right or wrong. It’s all about your preferences. Raisins, sultanas, dried pineapple, dried mango bits, apricots, cherries, plums – the possibilities are endless.
2. It’s boozy – Perfect to usher in the spirit of the Holiday Season
You can add your favourite alcoholic drink to the plum cake recipe. Generally, most recipes call for rum or brandy, but you swap it out for red wine, bourbon, or even make it alcohol-free. The choice is all yours.
Contrary to widespread assumption, fruit cakes are suitable for all to eat, even children. Though the recipe uses alcohol, the spirit evaporates completely during baking, so the final product is 100% alcohol-free. So, enjoy it without any reservations.
3. It has a Long Shelf-Life
Have you ever had a birthday cake that you had to stuff yourself with before it went bad? With rich plum cakes, you don’t have to worry about it going bad. It has a long shelf life, and some people even preserve fruit cakes for months.
So, even if you have multiple loaves of rich plum cakes at home, no worries. You can safely eat it for the next few weeks, without overindulging on a single day. Just make sure that you store it in a dry, air-tight box, and it’ll last for weeks. But, we’re pretty sure that once you’ve had a slice, you won’t want to store it for long.
4. It’s Healthier when compared to other cakes
Made with rich brown sugar and loaded with nutrient-dense dried fruits and nuts, plum cakes are healthier than other cakes. Since it’s dense and moist, it prevents you from overeating. Additionally, the rich sweet taste keeps you full for a long time.
5. It’s like sending a Warm Hug – makes for the Perfect Gifts for the Holiday Season
Looking for gifts to send to your friends and family during this holiday season? Look no further. Rich plum cakes make for the perfect gifts. With a long shelf-life, your recipients won’t have to worry about them going bad.
At Gurgaon Bakers, we offer rich plum cakes in beautifully packaging perfect for corporate gifting. Get in touch with our team to place your bulk orders. Give us a ring at +91 98999-88185 for special discounts on bulk plum cake orders.
So, what are you waiting for? Ring in the holiday season with the best rich plum cakes in Gurgaon. Order Christmas special fruit cakes online in Gurgaon and get them delivered at your doorstep.
5 Reasons Why You Need to Indulge in Rich Fruit Plum Cake this Holiday Season
5 benefits of living at home with an elderly loved one
SMART WAYS TO MAINTAIN YOUR STORAGE UNIT LIKE A PRO
What’s involved in paintless dent repair?
A complete guide to choosing bike lights
Wigs of natural, synthetic or processed hair? Which to choose?
Adam Ferrari, Founder of Ferrari Energy Comments On What to do After Receiving an Oil and Gas Lease Proposal
How to become rich – Top 6 Bitcoin Mining Software
Things to Know about Machine-to-Machine Communication
Why is E-signature online a complete package for businesses?
Biden Needs Us To Just Shut Up And ‘Cooperate’ with the $3 Trillion COVID Relief Plan
Architectural Details: 6 Easy Ways to Upgrade a Boring Room
When Is The Scrum Methodology Not Ideal?
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Censoring NY Post Story to Hunter Biden Was ‘False’
Empty desks: Coronavirus steals U.S. teachers’ classrooms
Star Wars Fans Freak When Baby Yoda Eats Unhatched Eggs When Actual Children Are Aborted Every Day
The 5 Positive Benefits of Using a Dating App
Forget about Grinch, CDC claims you’re not allowed to sing at the Holiday Festivities
Second Georgia County Reveals Thousands of votes, the most of which is for Trump
Biden Squad Begs For $30M To Battle Trump Litigation Amid Claims for Electoral Victory
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden Needs Us To Just Shut Up And ‘Cooperate’ with the $3 Trillion COVID Relief Plan
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Architectural Details: 6 Easy Ways to Upgrade a Boring Room
-
Tech4 weeks ago
When Is The Scrum Methodology Not Ideal?
-
News4 weeks ago
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Censoring NY Post Story to Hunter Biden Was ‘False’
-
News4 weeks ago
Empty desks: Coronavirus steals U.S. teachers’ classrooms
-
News4 weeks ago
Star Wars Fans Freak When Baby Yoda Eats Unhatched Eggs When Actual Children Are Aborted Every Day
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
The 5 Positive Benefits of Using a Dating App
-
News4 weeks ago
Forget about Grinch, CDC claims you’re not allowed to sing at the Holiday Festivities
-
News4 weeks ago
Second Georgia County Reveals Thousands of votes, the most of which is for Trump
-
News4 weeks ago
Biden Squad Begs For $30M To Battle Trump Litigation Amid Claims for Electoral Victory
-
News4 weeks ago
VIRGINIA: Charges Droped For Democratic State Lawmaker In Monument Vandal Case After Police Chief Canned After Detention
-
News4 weeks ago
TUCKER: Elites See COVID as an opportunity to place ‘unprecedented social restraints’ on the population
-
Real estate4 weeks ago
Common Mistakes New Real Estate Agents Make
-
News4 weeks ago
Over 90,000 Sexual Assault Charges Filed In Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Case
-
carona virus4 weeks ago
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% successfully, Gaining early clearance
-
News4 weeks ago
American Medical Association Reports that Racism is really a Public Health Threat
You must be logged in to post a comment Login