5 Reasons Why You Need to Indulge in Rich Fruit Plum Cake this Holiday Season

With Christmas around the corner, we can’t wait to bid farewell to 2020! What a year it has been! And, we are all eagerly awaiting to welcome in the New Year, hoping that it’ll be certainly better than this one.

And, here at Gurgaon, the city seems ready to usher in the holiday season. Everywhere one turns around, there are twinkling lights and the delicious aroma of freshly baked Xmas treats. Christmas and the holiday season is incomplete without indulging in rich plum cakes.

Here, at Gurgaon Bakers, our bakers had started Christmas cake preparations nearly a month ago. Dried fruits, candied fruit peels, and nuts are all soaking in rum, sugar syrup for the last couple of weeks. We are getting started with baking batches of our special Xmas fruit cake.

Recently we had a heart-breaking conversation with one of our young friends. He was sceptical and couldn’t understand why we’re so excited about Christmas plum cakes. Here’s what he had to say, “A plum cake? Isn’t that boring? No icing, hard and some stale bits and pieces – no, I’ll give it a pass.” We knew we couldn’t let it go at that. We had to pen this article to convince fruitcake haters and let them know what they’re missing out on.

Our love for rich plum cakes has a lot to do with nostalgia. Today, you can easily send a plum cake to a loved one or order one for yourself with just a few clicks. Before you know, the rich plum cake is delivered to your doorstep. But, when we were growing up, we had to wait until the holiday season before we could pop into a bakery in town and indulge in this delicious dessert. It was only available during the Christmas season.

In short, rich plum cakes remind us of Christmases past. The delicious moist richness of a well-baked plum cake brings back sweet memories of melodious Christmas carols, the twinkling lights adorning the streets, beautifully decorated Christmas trees, and the fuzzies of this time of the year. Besides the nostalgia associated with this seasonal dessert, we have pulled up five other reasons why you hesitant fruitcake eaters should ABSOLUTELY enjoy it this holiday season.

1. It’s versatile – There’s a recipe for everyone

The best part about a rich plum cake is that the recipe is highly versatile. You can make it dark (extra molasses) or light, use dried fruit, candied fruit peels, skip the nuts, etc. The recipe is very forgiving, and you can experiment with different flavour combinations. Everyone has a plum cake that they feel is the best. There’s no right or wrong. It’s all about your preferences. Raisins, sultanas, dried pineapple, dried mango bits, apricots, cherries, plums – the possibilities are endless.

2. It’s boozy – Perfect to usher in the spirit of the Holiday Season

You can add your favourite alcoholic drink to the plum cake recipe. Generally, most recipes call for rum or brandy, but you swap it out for red wine, bourbon, or even make it alcohol-free. The choice is all yours.

Contrary to widespread assumption, fruit cakes are suitable for all to eat, even children. Though the recipe uses alcohol, the spirit evaporates completely during baking, so the final product is 100% alcohol-free. So, enjoy it without any reservations.

3. It has a Long Shelf-Life

Have you ever had a birthday cake that you had to stuff yourself with before it went bad? With rich plum cakes, you don’t have to worry about it going bad. It has a long shelf life, and some people even preserve fruit cakes for months.

So, even if you have multiple loaves of rich plum cakes at home, no worries. You can safely eat it for the next few weeks, without overindulging on a single day. Just make sure that you store it in a dry, air-tight box, and it’ll last for weeks. But, we’re pretty sure that once you’ve had a slice, you won’t want to store it for long.

4. It’s Healthier when compared to other cakes

Made with rich brown sugar and loaded with nutrient-dense dried fruits and nuts, plum cakes are healthier than other cakes. Since it’s dense and moist, it prevents you from overeating. Additionally, the rich sweet taste keeps you full for a long time.

5. It’s like sending a Warm Hug – makes for the Perfect Gifts for the Holiday Season

Looking for gifts to send to your friends and family during this holiday season? Look no further. Rich plum cakes make for the perfect gifts. With a long shelf-life, your recipients won’t have to worry about them going bad.

