is tender coconut water good for diabetes?

Also known as a “Super Drink”, tender coconut water has been part of a lot of recent studies and debates because of its health benefits. While we hear different stories of its benefits and use cases, Is coconut water good for Diabetes is one of the most common questions.

There are hundreds of coconut water drinks in the market and the reason for the confusion is that manufacturers add sugar, flavors, and other artificial additions to these drinks.

Is coconut water good for Diabetes can be easily understood from health benefits including weight loss, detoxification, enhancing blood circulation, and re hydration? It is also an excellent source of minerals and vitamins. It is also an excellent anti-oxidant and helps prevent heart diseases along with controlling the blood pressure.

It is the best source of hydration for a Diabetic and the best alternative to all other sugary drinks. You can drink it without any guilt but drinking it in moderation is imperative!

Coconut water and Diabetes

The relationship between coconut water with Diabetes has remained a hot topic for many years, which resulted in numerous studies. Scientists have done various experiments to understand its effect.

One such experiment has been done on rats in which rats were infused with diabetes-inducing drugs and fed with mature coconut water. The findings of this study were quite fascinating as it clearly stated that coconut water, in fact, helped control blood sugar levels in rats.

Many other similar studies have been conducted, and they point out to the same findings, which is one of the reasons for coconut water to be called a super drink.

Apart from the direct relation, there are many other reasons for people with Diabetes to consume coconut water. These are some of the main ones among many others –

Helps in weight loss which results in sugar control

Promotes fat burn

It is an excellent natural detoxifier

It improves blood circulation which helps control the blood sugar level

It re hydrates and cools your body

It is an excellent source of numerous minerals and vitamins

What is the best time to drink coconut water for a diabetic?

Time and quantity both play an essential role in the positive effects of coconut water for Diabetics.

Make sure to limit your consumption to one coconut a day or 1-2 cups. Consuming more than 1 coconut a day can also work against your favor as coconut contains natural sugars. Up to a limit, i.e., 1 coconut a day, the level of sugars is totally okay for a diabetic but beyond that isn’t. Also, having too much coconut water will cause bloating and gas.

The best time to consume coconut water is on an empty stomach and during the first half of the day. Another good time to consume it is post-workout as it will refill your body of nutrients and re-energize you.

Does tender coconut water cause Diabetes?

Because of coconut water being sweet in nature, cause of the natural sugars, it is a common misconception that it is harmful to Diabetics.

On the other hand, it is actually a superb alternative to artificial sugar beverages, fruit juices, aerated drinks and other beverages. Limited consumption is actually helpful in controlling Diabetes.

The only thing to keep in mind is to consume natural coconut water. People often confuse coconut water with processed coconut water drinks which contain sugar and other artificial components which are harmful to the human body.

Companies tend to focus on enhancing the taste of the drink, which results in a compromise in the ingredients, which include artificial sugars.

Natural coconut water, on the other hand, is entirely safe and recommended.

What are the benefits of coconut water?

There are hundreds of health benefits of regular consumption of coconut water. Let’s understand the main ones and their significance.

1. Helps control blood pressure levels

Coconut water has been tested for its positive effects in controlling blood pressure levels in the body. It is also a significant source of potassium which is known for helping in maintaining Blood Pressure Levels.

Numerous studies and researches have been done and point out to these benefits.

2. Beneficial for the Heart

Another significant benefit is a reduction in the risk of heart diseases. Numerous studies have been conducted, which point out the ability of coconut water in the reduction of cholesterol and triglycerides.

High levels of cholesterol are the primary reason for heart diseases, and you can control that with regular consumption of coconut water.

3. Magnificent source of nutrients and minerals

Coconut water is a distinct combination of numerous nutrients and minerals which are not found in any other beverage.

Some of the constituents are –

Protein

Magnesium

Potassium

Vitamin C

Manganese

Sodium

Calcium

Fiber

Carbohydrates

As you can see, one drink will refill your body with numerous nutrients, all of which are known for specific benefits to the body.

4. Helps in fighting fat and reduces body weight

Coconut water is full of bio-active enzymes. These enzymes directly help in increasing the metabolism of your body. As your level of digestion and metabolism increase, you tend to process food more effectively, which helps in fighting excessive fat.

5. Diabetes

Is coconut water good for Diabetes?

As stated in other sections of the blog, coconut water is also quite useful in fighting High Blood Sugar Levels and keeping them in control.

6. Antioxidant properties

Coconut water also has remarkable antioxidant properties. Because of this, coconut water fights with free radicals in your body which helps you prevent numerous diseases.

7. Boosts blood circulation

A Healthy Blood Circulation Level in your body directly helps in controlling Blood Sugar Levels. Magnesium present in coconut water is responsible for boosting blood circulation, which then helps fight numerous illnesses!

Can diabetics drink coconut water?

The biggest concern for a Diabetic whenever one evaluates a perishable item is the amount of sugar in it. The amount of sugar in coconut water is below the limits which are acceptable for a Diabetic to consume.

Diabetics should, in fact, prefer the consumption of coconut water because of its hundreds of health benefits and the ability to control blood sugar levels.

Are there any side effects of coconut water?

When consumed in limits, which are less or equivalent to one coconut in a day, there are no side effects to drinking coconut water. On the other hand, it is a tremendous source of delicious and healthy nutrients for the body.

Although consuming too much coconut water can cause side effects, including bloating, high potassium levels, gas and kidney problems.

Conclusion

Coconut water is one of the best choices for Diabetics to choose as a healthy and refreshing beverage.

Contrary to popular belief, it is beneficial for Diabetics and actually helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Hundreds of other health benefits like aiding in reducing weight additionally help to enhance your health further.

I hope this also answers the question, “Is coconut water good for Diabetes?”

The only thing to take care of is to choose unsweetened variants of coconut water and limit the intake to a maximum of one coconut in a day!

