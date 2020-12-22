PHOTOS: Great Dazzles Conjunction Stargazers Around the World

Share Pin 0 Shares

A chance to see a remarkable occurrence in the night sky was not missed by stargazers around the world.

Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to each other on Monday evening than they had for hundreds of years, in what became known as the Great Conjunction. A view from the Planet is their proximity. The planets are hundreds of millions of miles apart in space.

According to NASA, the locations of Jupiter and Saturn in the sky coincide “about once every 20 years,” but almost never this closely.

Patrick Hartigan, an astronomer at Rice University, said in a recent statement, “You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky,”

Photographers across the globe captured photos of gas giants that seem to move closely together and groups of individuals that drink in the unique sight.