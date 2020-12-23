Connect with us

Covid live updates: As Trump criticizes the coronavirus relief bill, the U.S. marks another daily death record

33 mins ago

Covid live updates
According to a variety of reports by NBC News, the United States saw the largest number of Covid-19 casualties in a single day on Tuesday. A previous single-day high was recorded by the 3,350 deaths break that was set only last week, on Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, a huge Covid-19 relief bill that had just been approved by Congress was criticized by President Donald Trump.

In a video, Trump said he wanted the bill to be revised to lift the $600 direct payment to $2,000, as well as other amendments. Trump didn’t state specifically that he was going to veto it, but his comments implied he could.

