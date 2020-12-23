News
Rep. Chip Roy: Trump is entitled to ‘call B.S.’ on ‘irresponsible swamp’ coronavirus relief bill’
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Wednesday that President Trump is right to condemn the new coronavirus relief package, calling it just the latest example of Washington, D.C. ‘irresponsible swamp’ spending.
On Tuesday evening, Trump blasted as a “disgrace” the newly passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief plan, urging Congress to amend the bill and raise the amount of money in direct payments to Americans.
This bill is an irresponsible swamp bill. It is the fusion of an omnibus bill that is bloated with traditional excessive spending, on top of a relief bill that has a whole lot of stuff in it that honestly isn’t all that focused on relief,”This bill is an irresponsible swamp bill. It is the merger of an omnibus bill that is bloated with typical wasteful spending, on top of a relief bill that has a whole lot of things in it that frankly aren’t all that focused on relief,”Fox & Friends,”Fox & Friends,”
Roy said it was a ‘classic Democratic mechanism’ to try to lift the direct payments to people to $2,000 and pass the same law a second time, but claimed that it was important to address the whole bill.
On this stupid bill, the president’s right to call B.S. Both sides are at fault. … The American people don’t just want another check, they want us to do our job as they have to do when they sit around their kitchen table and small businesses have to do when they try to meet ends and the leadership of America in Washington refuses to do what they have to do,”The president’s right to call B.S. on this ridiculous bill. Both parties are at fault. … The American people don’t just want another check, they want us to do our job like they have to do when they sit around their kitchen table and small businesses have to do when they are trying to make ends meet and America’s leadership in Washington refuses to do what they have to do,”
“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,”I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. In its present form, which contains $1.4 trillion in omnibus spending, Trump claimed that the relief bill had “almost nothing to do with COVID.”
“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” Trump said.
He noted that after their owners “suffered so grievously.” small businesses, especially restaurants, were not given enough money.
Republicans “repeatedly refused to say what amount the president wanted for direct checks,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, and applauded the president for calling for more money to be included in stimulus checks for the American people.
“At last the President has agreed to $2,000,” Pelosi wrote. “Let’s do it!”
Pelosi added that by “unanimous consent.” Democrats will be ready to put an amendment to a vote this week.
