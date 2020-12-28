Fashion
15 Best Tommy Hilfiger Watches Right Now: A Collection of Style and Class
Tommy Hilfiger is a renowned brand in the fashion industry. With its partnership with the Movado Group, this notable watch brand has been producing high-class watches for over two long decades. Below are some of the best Tommy Hilfiger timepieces right now.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791290
The Tommy Hilfiger Analog Quartz with Blue Dial or the model 1791290 is one of the best Tommy Hilfiger watches in the market right now. The stainless steel casing is matched with a brown calfskin leather band, while its face has a combination of stick-type and numerical indexes. This timepiece measures 44mm in diameter and is water-resistant for up to 50 meters.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791308
The Tommy Hilfiger 1791308, commonly known in its market name as Rose Gold Dress Watch, is also a stunning product for aesthetics. It measures 44 millimetres in diameter, incorporating a casing with rose gold touches, a leather band, and a blue dial. This timepiece also boasts its 50-meter water resistance.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791400
Another excellent men’s watch on the list is the Tommy Hilfiger Multifunction Quartz Silver Dial model 1791400. Its casing is made from stainless steel material, and the dial incorporates Roman indexes with an hour and day analog markers. This timepiece measures 44mm in diameter and has 30-meter water resistance.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791424
The list of the best Tommy Hilfiger watches in 2020 will not be complete without the model 1791424 or the Analog Quartz Blue Dial Men’s Watch. It has a casing made from stainless steel material and a sophisticated calfskin leather strap, while the face incorporates mixed-type indexes and has day, hour, and minute markers. This timepiece is also water-resistant for up to 50 meters.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791137
One of the most stunning watches in the market right now is the Tommy Hilfiger Multifunction Navy Blue Dial Brown Leather Men’s Watch. Its casing is made from a stainless steel material and has a gold-toned bezel. The blue dial incorporates Arabic numeral indexes and skeleton hands. This timepiece is an excellent choice for a casual watch with 50-meter water resistance.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791066
If you are looking for a stunning casual watch with a sturdy yet sophisticated leather strap, then Tommy Hilfiger 1791066 is the best you got. It incorporates a blue dial with minute, hour, and day markers and Arabic indexes. The casing is made from stainless steel material, while the hands match the silver design. This 46mm timepiece is also 50-meter water-resistant.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791529
The Tommy Multifunction Quartz Black Dial Men’s Watch is an excellent option for black watch enthusiasts. It has an ion-plated steel casing and is packed with a sturdy bracelet, while the dial incorporates stick-type indexes with noon indicator, added with day, hour, and minute markers. This 46mm timepiece also has a good water-resistance of up to 50 meters.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791532
Another excellent men’s watch in terms of aesthetics is the Tommy 1791532 Sports Watch with Dark Brown Flag Leather Strap. It is made from a stainless steel material covered with rose gold finishes. This timepiece incorporates a blue dial with day, hour, and minute markers and is resistant to water for up to 50 meters.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791466
If you are looking for a unique men’s watch with sophisticated aesthetics, then the Tommy 1731466 Multi-Eye Watch with Mesh Band is the best option for you. It incorporates a black dial with mixed-type indexes and day, hour, and minute markers. This timepiece is made from stainless steel and has a golden-brown bezel. Plus, it is 50-meter water-resistant.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791549
The Tommy Hilfiger model 1791549 or Deacon Quartz Blue Dial is one of the most stunning men’s watches in the market right now. It incorporates minimal yet stunning aesthetics. The material used in the casing’s construction is stainless steel with a gold-toned bezel. This 44mm water-resistant timepiece also has a minute, hour, and day markers on its dial.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791415
The Tommy 1791415 Analog Quartz Grey Dial Men’s Watch is also an excellent 44m timepiece when it comes to minimal design. It incorporates a stainless steel casing with a mesh band and is water-resistant for up to 50 meters. This watch’s dial also has mixed-type indexes with a Roman 12-hour mark.
Tommy Hilfiger 1791534
Finally, this list will not be complete if the Tommy Multi-Eye Sports Watch with Stainless Steel Bracelet is not present. It measures 44 millimeters in diameter and is water-resistant for up to 50 meters. This timepiece incorporates stainless steel casing and bracelet with a stunning blue dial. It also has a minute, hour, and day markers, matched with stick-type indexes and a noon mark.
Takeaway
Tommy Hilfiger watches are probably some of the most prized possessions to add to your collection. In terms of aesthetics, precision, and reliability, these kinds of timepieces should be on top of your list.
Chinese reporter who has reported an outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus imprisoned for 4 years
Amid pandemic, Pacific islands seek to offset food shortages
15 Best Tommy Hilfiger Watches Right Now: A Collection of Style and Class
Tommy Hilfiger: The Watch To Match Elegant Casual Styling
For the Timepiece Collector: 5 Best Men’s Diesel Watches
Trump signs major government financing bill, COVID relief.
Ways of Staying Active and Exercising at University
Is Your Net Worth on Track for Your Age?
Top Things to Consider While Choosing A Rehab Facility
When Does The Next NHL Season Start?
AI Engineer asks what’s the difference between TensorFlow 1.0 and Tensorflow 2.0
What to know about Caribbean Medical Schools
Can Deontay Wilder Regain His Heavyweight Title?
How to become rich – Top 6 Bitcoin Mining Software
Why Do Vaccines Need to Be Refrigerated? Everything You Need To Know
Precautions and Recovery Time after Cataract Surgery Procedures
Things to Know about Machine-to-Machine Communication
Use CRM for your small business by EJ Dalius
Top Data Science Certifications for Career Growth in 2021
Football Games that Left the World on the Edge of Their Seat
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Education3 weeks ago
AI Engineer asks what’s the difference between TensorFlow 1.0 and Tensorflow 2.0
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
What to know about Caribbean Medical Schools
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Can Deontay Wilder Regain His Heavyweight Title?
-
News3 weeks ago
How to become rich – Top 6 Bitcoin Mining Software
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Why Do Vaccines Need to Be Refrigerated? Everything You Need To Know
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Precautions and Recovery Time after Cataract Surgery Procedures
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Things to Know about Machine-to-Machine Communication
-
Business4 weeks ago
Use CRM for your small business by EJ Dalius
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Top Data Science Certifications for Career Growth in 2021
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Football Games that Left the World on the Edge of Their Seat
-
Education1 week ago
Top Global HR and Talent Management Certifications in 2021
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Why is E-signature online a complete package for businesses?
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
This is why Diabetes Treatment in Ayurveda is The Safest Way to Go For
-
Business3 weeks ago
Best practices to manage remote employees
-
Business1 week ago
Top UI/UX Trends for 2021
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Should You Invest Your Money or Pay Down Debt?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login