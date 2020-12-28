15 Best Tommy Hilfiger Watches Right Now: A Collection of Style and Class

Share Pin 0 Shares

Tommy Hilfiger is a renowned brand in the fashion industry. With its partnership with the Movado Group, this notable watch brand has been producing high-class watches for over two long decades. Below are some of the best Tommy Hilfiger timepieces right now.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791290

The Tommy Hilfiger Analog Quartz with Blue Dial or the model 1791290 is one of the best Tommy Hilfiger watches in the market right now. The stainless steel casing is matched with a brown calfskin leather band, while its face has a combination of stick-type and numerical indexes. This timepiece measures 44mm in diameter and is water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791308

The Tommy Hilfiger 1791308, commonly known in its market name as Rose Gold Dress Watch, is also a stunning product for aesthetics. It measures 44 millimetres in diameter, incorporating a casing with rose gold touches, a leather band, and a blue dial. This timepiece also boasts its 50-meter water resistance.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791400

Another excellent men’s watch on the list is the Tommy Hilfiger Multifunction Quartz Silver Dial model 1791400. Its casing is made from stainless steel material, and the dial incorporates Roman indexes with an hour and day analog markers. This timepiece measures 44mm in diameter and has 30-meter water resistance.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791424

The list of the best Tommy Hilfiger watches in 2020 will not be complete without the model 1791424 or the Analog Quartz Blue Dial Men’s Watch. It has a casing made from stainless steel material and a sophisticated calfskin leather strap, while the face incorporates mixed-type indexes and has day, hour, and minute markers. This timepiece is also water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791137

One of the most stunning watches in the market right now is the Tommy Hilfiger Multifunction Navy Blue Dial Brown Leather Men’s Watch. Its casing is made from a stainless steel material and has a gold-toned bezel. The blue dial incorporates Arabic numeral indexes and skeleton hands. This timepiece is an excellent choice for a casual watch with 50-meter water resistance.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791066

If you are looking for a stunning casual watch with a sturdy yet sophisticated leather strap, then Tommy Hilfiger 1791066 is the best you got. It incorporates a blue dial with minute, hour, and day markers and Arabic indexes. The casing is made from stainless steel material, while the hands match the silver design. This 46mm timepiece is also 50-meter water-resistant.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791529

The Tommy Multifunction Quartz Black Dial Men’s Watch is an excellent option for black watch enthusiasts. It has an ion-plated steel casing and is packed with a sturdy bracelet, while the dial incorporates stick-type indexes with noon indicator, added with day, hour, and minute markers. This 46mm timepiece also has a good water-resistance of up to 50 meters.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791532

Another excellent men’s watch in terms of aesthetics is the Tommy 1791532 Sports Watch with Dark Brown Flag Leather Strap. It is made from a stainless steel material covered with rose gold finishes. This timepiece incorporates a blue dial with day, hour, and minute markers and is resistant to water for up to 50 meters.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791466

If you are looking for a unique men’s watch with sophisticated aesthetics, then the Tommy 1731466 Multi-Eye Watch with Mesh Band is the best option for you. It incorporates a black dial with mixed-type indexes and day, hour, and minute markers. This timepiece is made from stainless steel and has a golden-brown bezel. Plus, it is 50-meter water-resistant.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791549

The Tommy Hilfiger model 1791549 or Deacon Quartz Blue Dial is one of the most stunning men’s watches in the market right now. It incorporates minimal yet stunning aesthetics. The material used in the casing’s construction is stainless steel with a gold-toned bezel. This 44mm water-resistant timepiece also has a minute, hour, and day markers on its dial.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791415

The Tommy 1791415 Analog Quartz Grey Dial Men’s Watch is also an excellent 44m timepiece when it comes to minimal design. It incorporates a stainless steel casing with a mesh band and is water-resistant for up to 50 meters. This watch’s dial also has mixed-type indexes with a Roman 12-hour mark.

Tommy Hilfiger 1791534

Finally, this list will not be complete if the Tommy Multi-Eye Sports Watch with Stainless Steel Bracelet is not present. It measures 44 millimeters in diameter and is water-resistant for up to 50 meters. This timepiece incorporates stainless steel casing and bracelet with a stunning blue dial. It also has a minute, hour, and day markers, matched with stick-type indexes and a noon mark.

Takeaway

Tommy Hilfiger watches are probably some of the most prized possessions to add to your collection. In terms of aesthetics, precision, and reliability, these kinds of timepieces should be on top of your list.