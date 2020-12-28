For the Timepiece Collector: 5 Best Men’s Diesel Watches

Share Pin 0 Shares

What are Diesel Watches?

His brand is no stranger to fashion for clothing, footwear, and accessories. Diesel was born in 1978 in Italy by Renzo Rosso. It soared internationally with its high sense of style that built its brand and reputation.

Diesel Watch for men displays personality and creativity with each of their timepieces’ designs. The dominant feature that introduces Diesel watches is the incorporation of aesthetics and up-to-date fashion in the watch industry.

Diesel watches targets the millennial market. They attract this age bracket with urban culture integration into their styles. Diesel is a top-notch brand in creating a trend and not following it. There is that unique touch to every design from Diesel. Diesel pioneers both classic and unique styles to suit a wide variety of customer preferences.

Diesel Brand, In A Short History

Diesel was founded by Renzel Rosso. Raised and born in Veneto, Italy. Having parents who work on the farm, Rosso labored to be different. He studied Industrial Textile manufacturing in 1970. And at an early age of fifteen years old, with the use of his mother’s sewing machine, he had already designed and produced his pair of jeans. He didn’t stop until he created different styles of jeans he fashioned around with his friends to sell them.

After that, Rosso continued to study at a university but dropped out eventually to work in a clothing factory. His success and huge contribution to the company paved the way to give him a part in the company, thus Diesel was started.

Diesel Watch Collection

Of course, designs are a must in the list for watches, and allow with this list is quality, which is very important as well. Here are some Diesel Watches to check out and read if Diesel watches are quality-wise with your money.

Diesel Bolddown Men’s Watch

This design is an attractive and sophisticated men’s chronograph watch that could withstand up to 3 bars with a waterproof feature. A 56mm in diameter stainless steel is casing the watch. With this wide casing, the display can cover chronograph with the date, time zones, and the world time. These are shielded by a mineral crystal glass. The black color makes it cool and simple for any outfit you have in your closet. The watch displays the time with Arabic numerals.

Diesel Men’s Mega Chief Quartz

The Mega Chief Quartz is one fashionable creation by Diesel watches for men. This has a larger case compared to Diesel Bolddown by 59mm in diameter stainless steel bracelet with gunmetal plating and a deployment clasp closure. The display is full of an Arabic numeral with luminous hand markers. The watch comes with a chronograph function with a subdial and a date indicator. Mega Chief Quartz is water-resistant and up to 330 feet of mineral crystal protected.

Diesel On Men’s Armbar Silicone Hybrid Smartwatch

This design attributes a movement tracer and is compatible with both iOS and Android mobile phones. The model is painted in charming white, which complements a sophisticated wearer. This watch is carved with customizable buttons to control the music, your activity tracker, and taking a photo. The Armbar Silicone Hybrid Smartwatch is in a 52mm in diameter case with 14mm thickness. It is powered with a quartz movement attached to a hypoallergenic silicone material of the band.

Diesel Men’s Ironside

The Ironside model is cased in a 46mm stainless steel case complete with a leather band and a buckle closure. The dial enclosed with three hands for the hours, minutes, and seconds. And also, the Ironside is water-resistant to 165 feet underwater. And the movement is a quartz type with an analog display.

Diesel Men’s Overflow Stainless Steel

This eye-catching watch by Diesel is for casual everyday use that could blend with your classy suit and tie in a formal party after work. This watch has a 49mm in diameter wide case made of steel material complete with a mineral crystal dial window making this watch scratch resistant. The band is colored black in a pebbled-leather with a buckle lock. The dial covers a three-hand chronograph timepiece that is suitable for swimming for its water-resistant feature.

Another for the List:

Diesel On Full Guard Touchscreen Smartwatch

The design for this watch is Diesel’s most popular smartwatch. It has high functionality with its innovative technology which gave this watch’s design a rocket ride to the top of all watches’ design including collections of its brand.

This interactive watch is a gunmetal cased timepiece. A customizable touchscreen dial suits the wearer’s liking. Diesel On Full Guard Touchscreen Smartwatch notifies the wearer of their activity, the weather, date, and more. It features a do not disturb mode. The watch is compatible with both Android and Apple users. A fitness tracker is built-in through Google Fit, which is good when the battery can last up to 24 hours.

Takeaway

Diesel has indeed the best watches for modern men. We’ve only featured five watches in this article, but there’s so much more to their timepiece collection. If you want to check out more timepieces from Diesel, check out thewatchcompany.com for more options!