News
Transcript from the inaugural poem by Amanda Gorman
At the US presidential inauguration, Amanda Gorman became the youngest person to deliver a poem, with the 22-year-old reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” after being sworn in as president and vice president by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
For around six minutes, Gorman spoke.
Read below the text of her remarks:
When day comes we ask ourselves,
where can we find light in this never-ending shade?
The loss we carry,
a sea we must wade
We’ve braved the belly of the beast
We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace
And the norms and notions
of what just is
Isn’t always just-ice
And yet the dawn is ours
before we knew it
Somehow we do it
Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
a nation that isn’t broken
but simply unfinished
We the successors of a country and a time
Where a skinny Black girl
descended from slaves and raised by a single mother
can dream of becoming president
only to find herself reciting for one
And yes we are far from polished
far from pristine
but that doesn’t mean we are
striving to form a union that is perfect
We are striving to forge a union with purpose
To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and
conditions of man
And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us
but what stands before us
We close the divide because we know, to put our future first,
we must first put our differences aside
We lay down our arms
so we can reach out our arms
to one another
We seek harm to none and harmony for all
Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:
That even as we grieved, we grew
That even as we hurt, we hoped
That even as we tired, we tried
That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious
Not because we will never again know defeat
but because we will never again sow division
Scripture tells us to envision
that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree
And no one shall make them afraid
If we’re to live up to our own time
Then victory won’t lie in the blade
But in all the bridges we’ve made
That is the promised glade
The hill we climb
If only we dare
It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit,
it’s the past we step into
and how we repair it
We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation
rather than share it
Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy
And this effort very nearly succeeded
But while democracy can be periodically delayed
it can never be permanently defeated
In this truth
in this faith we trust
For while we have our eyes on the future
history has its eyes on us
This is the era of just redemption
We feared at its inception
We did not feel prepared to be the heirs
of such a terrifying hour
but within it we found the power
to author a new chapter
To offer hope and laughter to ourselves
So while once we asked,
how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?
Now we assert
How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?
We will not march back to what was
but move to what shall be
A country that is bruised but whole,
benevolent but bold,
fierce and free
We will not be turned around
or interrupted by intimidation
because we know our inaction and inertia
will be the inheritance of the next generation
Our blunders become their burdens
But one thing is certain:
If we merge mercy with might,
and might with right,
then love becomes our legacy
and change our children’s birthright
So let us leave behind a country
better than the one we were left with
Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest,
we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one
We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,
we will rise from the windswept northeast
where our forefathers first realized revolution
We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states,
we will rise from the sunbaked south
We will rebuild, reconcile and recover
and every known nook of our nation and
every corner called our country,
our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,
battered and beautiful
When day comes we step out of the shade,
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it
Larry King, a media giant for half a century, dies at 87
Pennsylvania Senator played a central role in Trump’s Oust Acting Attorney General conspiracy
Wuhan is back to normal while the world is still fighting a pandemic.
Trump turns to the ethics counsel for his defence, Trial Ahead,
Democrats are starting to rein in immigration bill standards,
Transcript from the inaugural poem by Amanda Gorman
Who might preside over former President Trump’s trial in the senate?
Biden claims ‘Nothing We Can Do’ to modify the ‘trajectory’ pandemic in the coming months
Senate Leaders Agree on Delay of Impeachment Trial, Allowing Biden Breathing Space
Popularity Gain of Online Betting Websites
Chinese reporter who has reported an outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus imprisoned for 4 years
Amid pandemic, Pacific islands seek to offset food shortages
Is Your Net Worth on Track for Your Age?
15 Best Tommy Hilfiger Watches Right Now: A Collection of Style and Class
Tommy Hilfiger: The Watch To Match Elegant Casual Styling
Ways of Staying Active and Exercising at University
Trump signs major government financing bill, COVID relief.
For the Timepiece Collector: 5 Best Men’s Diesel Watches
Top 10 Rice Importing Countries In The World
Care Tips For People Who Have Clear Braces
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Chinese reporter who has reported an outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus imprisoned for 4 years
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid pandemic, Pacific islands seek to offset food shortages
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Your Net Worth on Track for Your Age?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
15 Best Tommy Hilfiger Watches Right Now: A Collection of Style and Class
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tommy Hilfiger: The Watch To Match Elegant Casual Styling
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Ways of Staying Active and Exercising at University
-
News4 weeks ago
Trump signs major government financing bill, COVID relief.
-
Tech4 weeks ago
For the Timepiece Collector: 5 Best Men’s Diesel Watches
-
Food4 days ago
Top 10 Rice Importing Countries In The World
-
News6 days ago
Care Tips For People Who Have Clear Braces
-
Tech6 days ago
5 Things You Need to Know When Buying a Used iPhone
-
Home Improvement4 days ago
10 Classy Bathroom Design Trends for 2021
-
HEALTH4 days ago
All About Cataract Surgery: A Complete Guide
-
Tech4 days ago
Ionic Vs. React Native – Which one to choose in 2021?
-
startup6 days ago
SHE Can Do It All! In the Spotlight, Jami Amerine’s Journey to Be a Successful Wife, Mom, Author & Blogger
-
Travel6 days ago
9 Tips to Improve Your Camping Experience
You must be logged in to post a comment Login