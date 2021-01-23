News
Biden claims ‘Nothing We Can Do’ to modify the ‘trajectory’ pandemic in the coming months
On Friday, President Biden gave a bleak outlook on the country’s ability to fight the coronavirus pandemic, calling on Congress to move ahead with more stimulus relief initiatives.
During a press conference on two executive orders designed to provide food aid to low-income families and secure workers’ rights during the pandemic, Biden addressed his administration’s response efforts. Daysafter the US exceeded 400,000 COVID-19-related deaths, the president warned the country had little potential to avoid spiking case totals in the near term.
“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” Biden said.
When entering the Oval Office, Biden had vowed efforts to jumpstart the US economy and to provide assistance to poor Americans would be his top priority. Friday’s two executive orders followed 10 other pandemic-related measures he signed the previous day, including a mandate requiring masks to be worn on federal property.
The president faced some pushback about his comments on the course of the pandemic. Critics, including former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, pointed out that coronavirus-related regulations were intended to “flatten the curve.” implemented in some states.
Have we not been told for months that in the next few months, restrictions and mandates were necessary to alter the pandemic’s course?”Haven’t we been told for months that restrictions and mandates were necessary to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months?”
Biden said the country’s death toll was “expected to reach well over 600,000.” On his “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion relief package that includes $1,400 direct grants to Americans, expanded unemployment insurance, and federal aid for state and local governments, the president repeated his appeal for Congress.
“The American Rescue Plan asks Congress to provide rental assistance for millions of hard-hit families and tenants,” Biden said. “This will also be a bridge to economic recovery for countless mom-and-pop landlords who can’t afford not to have the rent.”
Larry King, a media giant for half a century, dies at 87
Pennsylvania Senator played a central role in Trump’s Oust Acting Attorney General conspiracy
Wuhan is back to normal while the world is still fighting a pandemic.
Trump turns to the ethics counsel for his defence, Trial Ahead,
Democrats are starting to rein in immigration bill standards,
Transcript from the inaugural poem by Amanda Gorman
Who might preside over former President Trump’s trial in the senate?
Biden claims ‘Nothing We Can Do’ to modify the ‘trajectory’ pandemic in the coming months
Senate Leaders Agree on Delay of Impeachment Trial, Allowing Biden Breathing Space
Popularity Gain of Online Betting Websites
Chinese reporter who has reported an outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus imprisoned for 4 years
Amid pandemic, Pacific islands seek to offset food shortages
Is Your Net Worth on Track for Your Age?
15 Best Tommy Hilfiger Watches Right Now: A Collection of Style and Class
Tommy Hilfiger: The Watch To Match Elegant Casual Styling
Ways of Staying Active and Exercising at University
Trump signs major government financing bill, COVID relief.
For the Timepiece Collector: 5 Best Men’s Diesel Watches
Care Tips For People Who Have Clear Braces
Top 10 Rice Importing Countries In The World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Chinese reporter who has reported an outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus imprisoned for 4 years
-
News4 weeks ago
Amid pandemic, Pacific islands seek to offset food shortages
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Your Net Worth on Track for Your Age?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
15 Best Tommy Hilfiger Watches Right Now: A Collection of Style and Class
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tommy Hilfiger: The Watch To Match Elegant Casual Styling
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Ways of Staying Active and Exercising at University
-
News4 weeks ago
Trump signs major government financing bill, COVID relief.
-
Tech4 weeks ago
For the Timepiece Collector: 5 Best Men’s Diesel Watches
-
News6 days ago
Care Tips For People Who Have Clear Braces
-
Food4 days ago
Top 10 Rice Importing Countries In The World
-
Tech6 days ago
5 Things You Need to Know When Buying a Used iPhone
-
Tech4 days ago
Ionic Vs. React Native – Which one to choose in 2021?
-
Home Improvement4 days ago
10 Classy Bathroom Design Trends for 2021
-
HEALTH4 days ago
All About Cataract Surgery: A Complete Guide
-
startup6 days ago
SHE Can Do It All! In the Spotlight, Jami Amerine’s Journey to Be a Successful Wife, Mom, Author & Blogger
-
Travel6 days ago
9 Tips to Improve Your Camping Experience
You must be logged in to post a comment Login