Biden claims ‘Nothing We Can Do’ to modify the ‘trajectory’ pandemic in the coming months

On Friday, President Biden gave a bleak outlook on the country’s ability to fight the coronavirus pandemic, calling on Congress to move ahead with more stimulus relief initiatives.

During a press conference on two executive orders designed to provide food aid to low-income families and secure workers’ rights during the pandemic, Biden addressed his administration’s response efforts. Daysafter the US exceeded 400,000 COVID-19-related deaths, the president warned the country had little potential to avoid spiking case totals in the near term.

“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” Biden said.

When entering the Oval Office, Biden had vowed efforts to jumpstart the US economy and to provide assistance to poor Americans would be his top priority. Friday’s two executive orders followed 10 other pandemic-related measures he signed the previous day, including a mandate requiring masks to be worn on federal property.

The president faced some pushback about his comments on the course of the pandemic. Critics, including former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, pointed out that coronavirus-related regulations were intended to “flatten the curve.” implemented in some states.

Have we not been told for months that in the next few months, restrictions and mandates were necessary to alter the pandemic’s course?”Haven’t we been told for months that restrictions and mandates were necessary to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months?”

Biden said the country’s death toll was “expected to reach well over 600,000.” On his “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion relief package that includes $1,400 direct grants to Americans, expanded unemployment insurance, and federal aid for state and local governments, the president repeated his appeal for Congress.

“The American Rescue Plan asks Congress to provide rental assistance for millions of hard-hit families and tenants,” Biden said. “This will also be a bridge to economic recovery for countless mom-and-pop landlords who can’t afford not to have the rent.”