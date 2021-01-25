4 Preparation Steps for Building Your New Home

Share Pin 0 Shares

Building a new home is one of the greatest endeavours in life, so it will require a lot of detailed planning. From choosing the location of the house, through hiring a reputable builder and making sure you don’t exceed your budget, you should take numerous aspects into consideration before you start building. Not sure where to start? We’re here to lead you through the preparation process.

Select the right location

First and foremost, you should know where you want your new house to be built. If you don’t plan on demolishing your existing home and building a new one at the same location, then you’ll need to take some time and think about all the locations that you find attractive. One thing to consider is the proximity to the schools, shopping centres and public transport, and your office. Another way to approach the decision is to see whether it’s a safe neighbourhood, how the neighbours get along and whether it’s a healthy environment for you to live in. It would also be a good idea to investigate any architectural guidelines you’ll have to abide by. If you’re buying a new lot, think about the way you want your house to look. Take all the possible aspects into consideration such as if you want a corner lot, a lot with a large backyard or one with large front garden space. The price of the taxes in each area should also be one of the aspects to look into, before investing in a certain lot.

Plan for cost overruns

When budgeting for your new home, you’ll need to be ready for unforeseen costs. Yes, there will be more than a few of those because building a home can be a very unpredictable endeavour. The costs of building materials can suddenly change, changes you request during the design and construction phase may vary from the time you start the building process until the project is finalized. It’s also crucial that you have a realistic budget in mind when you start thinking about building a new home. Even if you need to get a loan or a mortgage, you should still calculate the rate of the loan before you apply for one. The last thing you need is not to be able to pay it off and have your house taken by the bank at some point.

Choose a top-rated builder

The next on the list of preparation steps is to look for a top-rated builder. Chances are you’re not construction-savvy, and help from a professional construction worker will be invaluable. So, the moment you have your finances in order, it’s time you look for new home builders and consider hiring the most professional among them. Don’t forget to check if the builder you want to hire is licensed and insured. Checking the builder’s past work is another good way to know whether to trust them with your future home or not. Asking a builder for references is perfectly natural, so don’t hesitate to do it if it’ll give you an additional boost of confidence. When you see the homes they’ve built you’ll know if that’s the style you want to go for and if they’re only sticking to a certain home design, or if they like to think outside the box.

Furthermore, sometimes you can get too high a quote from the builder that does exactly the same work as some other builder does, who would charge you a lot less. Therefore, be sure you ask for the price before you make the final decision and sign the contract. Only with the help of a trustworthy and reputable home building company will you be sure your home will be exactly as you have envisioned it.

Think about the outline design

You should think about the number of family members too before you start building a new home. Are you already a parent and you don’t plan for more children? Will you maybe have more than two children in the next five years? Will you ever need to work from home? These are just some of the questions you should ask yourself before you decide on how big you want your house to be. Then, when you’re done contemplating that, you can start creating a virtual outline design for your home. Use some of the online tools or sit down with your architect and start putting every room in its place.

Final thoughts

Once you have decided you need a new home for your family, you’ll need to do some serious thinking before you can start building the house. From coming up with the best payment plan to deciding where you want your house to be and who you want to build it, there’s a full spectrum of questions waiting for you to answer them before you can start building a new home for your family.