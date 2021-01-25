Christmas Cake Gifts With Doorstep Delivery in Oman

Share Pin 0 Shares

Christmas is the time for warm, freshly baked cakes that smell like magic and home. The joy of giving and receiving cakes have held an irreplaceable spot in the Christmas traditions every year. You can send Christmas cakes to Oman and keep the tradition alive this year too!

People worldwide are cautious with their Christmas plans in 2020, but Christmas inspired cakes are one aspect of Christmas you don’t have to compromise.

1) The Ethereal Black Forest

Set the mood for Christmas with a moist chocolate sponge cake that has plump cherries floating on a sea of whipped cream snow. The chocolate shavings give the added crunch of happiness 2020 needs! Sending a Christmas themed black forest cake to your loved ones will make a wholesome surprise.

2) Cupcakes for the Win

Cupcakes are mini muffins that decided to deck up for Christmas. Surprise your family this festive season with a box of mouthwatering Christmas cupcakes to spread some smiles. If you are looking for a quirky option, Minion themed cupcakes will make the Christmas morning memorable for the kids!

3) Divine Cake Jars

Some pleasures are underrated! Like diving into a cake jar and letting the layers melt in your mouth. A red velvet cake jar is Christmas sealed in a glass jar and Santa’s favourite too! You can also let a friend know that they are remembered this Christmas with a rainbow cake jar.

4) Butterscotch Goodness

The buttery goodness of a butterscotch cake with the pop of caramel topping will be a beautiful addition to a Christmas memory. For the non-chocolate lovers, this cake is the perfect choice when you send Christmas cakes to Muscat.

5) Fruit Cake and Traditions

Christmas is never complete without a crumbling fruit cake with dried fruits and nuts. Apt for extended family, your loved ones will appreciate this traditional gift.

If you don’t want the traditional option, there’s something Christmassy about a strawberry cheesecake or add a twist with a Kit Kat wrapped fruit cake.

6) Team Chocolate Cake

The moist and gooey chocolate cake with sweet cherries to garnish has an undeniable place of honour when it comes to Christmas inspired cakes. Chocolate cakes make versatile choices for everybody as they carry the magic and charm of Christmas.

7) Elegance of a Red Velvet Cake

A cake always adds the touch of lightness and warmth to Christmas festivities. When you gift a red velvet cake with vanilla toppings, you give people a reason to smile a little wide. Send Christmas cakes to Oman and kick start the festivities earlier!

8) Age-old Adorable Vanilla Cakes

A simple and classic vanilla cake with Merry Christmas written in red frosting will never lose its old school charm. When you are confused with too many Christmas cake options, touching basics will be a good idea.

You can send Christmas cakes to Muscat from wherever you are in the world. Pair it with some flowers and chocolates to make your loved ones feel cherished. 2020 is the right year to start celebrating the things that really matter!

At giftsonclick, we understand your sweet desires and we leave no cream un-whisked to bring you all the sweetness no matter where you are in Muscat.