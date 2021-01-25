Bitcoin
LiteCoin as a Popular Payment Method Online?
With an increasing interest in the world of cryptocurrency, there has been a rising demand for their adoption. A number of people want to include them in their assets. Contrary to popular opinion, these are not just used to store value or run trades. They are increasingly common in day-to-day transactions of goods and services.
For example, a lot of casinos accept Litecoins as deposits. This is what is commonly called Litecoin casinos.
When you say cryptocurrency, the most obvious name that comes into one’s mind is Bitcoin. Recent times have seen an influx of cryptocurrency that gives Bitcoin a run for its money. One of them is the popular Litecoin. Even though Bitcoin is the highest value coin, Litecoin has definitely made a name for itself in the highly competitive crypto exchange scene. It is among the top 5 highest-valued cryptocurrencies as of now!
Like most cryptocurrencies, Litecoin is created by mining. There is no issuing government, neither is there a Federal Reserve that imposes rules. The most important part of crypto is the anonymity associated with it.
Those who process transactions via mining, called miners, are rewarded in crypto. There is a fixed supply of Litecoins, which is currently capped at 84 million Litecoins in circulation. A new block, or ledger of global transactions, is created every 2.5 minutes for Litecoin than Bitcoin’s 10 minutes.
Why is Litecoin A Preferred Method of Payment?
If you’re wondering why Litecoin transactions and trading are becoming prevalent now more than ever, that’s because people have realized the benefits associated with it. There are quite a lot of advantages associated with crypto transactions. While anonymity and security are definitely major factors, they are not the only driving forces!
Here are some reasons people prefer Litecoin transactions as compared to other means.
Quicker Transactions
Litecoin has a long history in the crypto space. It is one of the largest players in the crypto exchange and has several interested parties. These include investors, miners, and users. This kind of interest doesn’t come easy for coins. This is largely due to its features.
One of the most important features is speed. Litecoin transaction speed refers to the time taken to create one block. This is 2.5 minutes, which implies quicker processing of transactions. For global corporations that involve multiple locations, this is a great way to transfer assets.
Simpler Algorithm and Accessibility
The use of the Scrypt algorithm by Litecoin makes it easier to solve mathematical puzzles on the supporting blockchain. This makes it easier to identify the next block and process it, earning you better rewards.
While most cryptocurrencies require the use of GPUs or graphical processing units, Litecoin uses CPUs or central processing units for mining. CPUs, although less speedy, are more accessible and affordable. This makes Litecoin affordable and accessible to people, and the mining process more democratic, rather than restricted to a select few.
The Verdict on Litecoin
These are just some reasons for many places, including Litecoin Casinos, to accept Litecoins as a viable option for payment and transaction. It definitely has its plus!
