News
Deaths of the NY care home virus were undercounted
New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths by as many as 50 percent of nursing home patients, said the state’s attorney general in a study issued Thursday.
For months, Attorney General Letitia James has investigated differences in the number of deaths reported by the Department of Health of the state and the number of deaths reported by the homes themselves.
Her inspectors looked at a study of 62 of the 600 or so nursing homes in the county. They reported 1,914 COVID-19 resident deaths, although just 1,229 deaths were reported by the State Department of Health at those same facilities.
If the same trend occurs nationally, James’ study said, that would mean that about 56 percent of the state is underreporting deaths.
A decision by the New York health agency to remove the number of nursing home residents who die after being moved to hospitals from the count illustrates part of the difference. Officials from hospitals and nursing homes say the state has ready access to the number.
At times, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker has confirmed that the state is working to collect the detail. In recent weeks, his agency has not responded to repeated demands for the number by The Associated Press.
The state recorded 8,711 deaths in nursing homes nationwide as of Tuesday.
The study by James, identified as provisional by her office, represents reports from those who have scrutinised New York’s nursing home mortality figures.
An Associated Press study released in August found that, based on inconsistencies between the totals and statistics being submitted to federal authorities, the state could understate deaths by as many as 65 percent. Like James’s study, the research was focused on just a slice of results, rather than a detailed look at all homes in the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to make a “special” effort early last spring to secure nursing homes. Last year, he charged James with reviewing how nursing homes last year met with COVID-19 guidance.
James said her study showed that a lack of infectious controls in nursing homes had placed patients at increased risk of damage, while higher COVID-19 fatality rates were found in nursing homes that had lower federal staffing ratings.
“As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why nursing home residents in New York have suffered unnecessarily at such an alarming rate,” Attorney General James stated. “While we are unable to bring back the people we lost in this crisis, this report seeks to provide the public with the transparency it deserves and to encourage increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents.”
What Are the Benefits of Fender Flares?
Road to the Super Bowl “Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Bucs”
South African virus variant identified for 1st time in the US
Deaths of the NY care home virus were undercounted
New health care orders from Biden are starting to unspool Trump policies
After rising 4% last year, the US economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020
Pakistani court: Release man charged in the death of Daniel Pearl
Trading platforms prohibit the trading of stocks in GameStop
Why is it tough to produce vaccines and to improve supplies?
Biden: Check whether a virus support package can provide by Congress
Debunking The Top 5 Myths of Cloud Accounting
Care Tips For People Who Have Clear Braces
Top 10 Rice Importing Countries In The World
All About Cataract Surgery: A Complete Guide
Ionic Vs. React Native – Which one to choose in 2021?
10 Classy Bathroom Design Trends for 2021
5 Things You Need to Know When Buying a Used iPhone
Leftists are calling for a new “Secret Police” unit to spy on Trump supporters.
Critical Workplace Safety Hazards You may be unaware of
Do Chocolate Cakes Really Have Health Advantages?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
Debunking The Top 5 Myths of Cloud Accounting
-
News2 weeks ago
Care Tips For People Who Have Clear Braces
-
Food2 weeks ago
Top 10 Rice Importing Countries In The World
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cataract Surgery: A Complete Guide
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Ionic Vs. React Native – Which one to choose in 2021?
-
Home Improvement2 weeks ago
10 Classy Bathroom Design Trends for 2021
-
Tech2 weeks ago
5 Things You Need to Know When Buying a Used iPhone
-
News2 weeks ago
Leftists are calling for a new “Secret Police” unit to spy on Trump supporters.
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Critical Workplace Safety Hazards You may be unaware of
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Do Chocolate Cakes Really Have Health Advantages?
-
startup2 weeks ago
SHE Can Do It All! In the Spotlight, Jami Amerine’s Journey to Be a Successful Wife, Mom, Author & Blogger
-
News1 week ago
Biden claims ‘Nothing We Can Do’ to modify the ‘trajectory’ pandemic in the coming months
-
Business2 weeks ago
Meet Airrack, The Man Who “Hacked” YouTube’s Algorithm
-
supplements2 weeks ago
7 Major Causes Of Depression In Women
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Popularity Gain of Online Betting Websites
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Treat Opioid Addiction Without Disrupting Your Life
You must be logged in to post a comment Login