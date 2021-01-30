Sports
Road to the Super Bowl “Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Bucs”
The biggest game of the year in any sport is happening on the first Sunday of February and NFL fans can’t wait. The matchup features the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, versus the Tampa Bay Bucs led by the living legend himself, Tom Brady. Let’s check it all out and give our predictions regarding Super Bowl LV.
Super Bowl LV is set! #SBLV #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/V1H0UUVXQX
— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Bucs
Sunday, February 7, 2020 – 6:30 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL
As of writing this the Super Bowl odds favor the Kansas City Chiefs by 3 to 3 ½ points depending on where you shop for lines. It’s not entirely surprising considering that Kansas City is the defending champ, and posted the best regular-season record in the league this season, winning 14 of their 16 games and two more in the postseason.
Last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took care of the upstart Buffalo Bills by tossing for 325 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 38-24 victory which captured the AFC championship and punched their ticket into the Super Bowl.
Mahomes fully understands that the toughest opponent he and his team will meet is on the horizon and not in their rearview mirrors. Recently he tweeted, “To go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience,” Mahomes joked after his AFC Championship Game win on Sunday night.
No, Tom Brady is not entering his 150th Super Bowl as Mahomes cheekily tweeted but he is going for a stunning seventh Super Bowl ring in what will be his 10th appearance. The discussion is over as to who is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) as Brady settled that argument a long time ago and this is just the icing on the cake.
But the difference this year is that TB12 will be doing it for the first time without a Patriots’ uniform on and because of that, he also settled the long-simmering debate as to who was more important to the Patriots’ dynasty, Tom Brady or Bill Belichick, aka the Evil Genius?
While Brady is chasing another Super Bowl crown, Belichick was saddled with a quarterback who proved to be a shell of his former self in Cam Newton. Needless to say, New England is making vacation plans while Brady and the Bucs are drawing up game plans.
Rob Gronkowski, a fellow future Hall-of-Famer came out of retirement to join Brady in the sun-splashed environs of Tampa, Florida and his decision couldn’t have worked out better. Gronkowski spoke about the locker room chat he and Brady had after the Bucs defeated the Packers to advance to the biggest game on the league’s grandest stage.
“We just gave each other a big hug and said, ‘This is what it’s all about. This why we came down here. This is our dream. All the work we put in — we knew we had to put a lot of work in — and just coming to an organization that was ready for success. A lot of great players on this team, a lot of great coaches.
“So, we gave each other a big hug and said, ‘Man, we’re doing it. We’re doing it big. And it’s for real. We’re going to the Super Bowl. We came down to Tampa, man. Let’s finish it off.’ ”
And finish it off they will because as good as the Chiefs are, Tom Brady has far more pass-catching weapons at his disposal. And while Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill could very well be the best receiver on either team, Tampa Bay’s dynamic duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is either at his level or a micro-click below. And then add the Bucs’ Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and even Cameron Brate into the mix and that is an offensive arsenal second to none.
The bottom line in this game is that Patrick Mahomes will have to throw early and often because the Bucs own the best run-stop unit in football. That will make the Chiefs’ offensive game plan much more predictable because they will eschew the run and continually air it out.
The Buccaneers have two change of pace runners in Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. They can be counted on to move the chains and thereby allow Brady time in the pocket when he does pass. The Bucs might be underdogs according to the oddsmakers but when the dust settles, they will win this one outright!
Prediction: Bucs 34 – Chiefs 27
