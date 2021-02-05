Tech
What Location Should We Choose When Ordering A VPS?
The location of the VPS is one of the most important factors that we have to consider when ordering a VPS Server or RDP Server. When ordering for a server, we may have different options for the locations, and also we can have different reasons to choose different locations.
What Is A VPS?
VPS stands for Virtual Dedicated Server. VPS Hosting is one of the most popular hosting services that you can use for your website. In order to have your page or website on the Internet, you need to host it on one of the virtual or physical servers. Having a dedicated server is expensive, and it is difficult for ordinary people with little knowledge to manage it. That’s why it’s so cost-effective to use virtual dedicated servers. If you have a lot of traffic and traffic to your website, it makes sense to have a dedicated server or rent one.
What Storage System Can We Have On A VPS?
Hard disks or hard disks (HDDs) used for servers are produced in different types. The standards and requirements of this type of user are higher than the normal home users and you should be more careful in choosing the hard drive servers. Storage space consists of 2 types, which include electromagnetic and electronic. Hard drives with electromagnetic structures are divided into three types: SATA, SCSI, and IDE. The storage capacity of these drives is very good and it is also compatible with almost all motherboards and operating systems. These drives are used in desktop computers, laptops as well as servers.
The SSD has an electronic structure and, unlike SATA, SAS, SCSI, and IDE lack an electromagnetic structure. In these hard drives, electronic blocks are used and the information is read from those blocks when needed. The most important advantage of this drive over magnetic drives is their higher speed.
The price of these hard drives is higher and their capacity is lower.
Note: To have a better experience using a VPS, always choose SSD VPS Server.
What Locations Are Popular For VPS?
Servers can be provided through different locations and from different ISPs. Naturally, providers provide popular locations to sell more. In each continent, there are different popular locations for VPS. The most popular location for VPS from America is the USA VPS or Canada VPS. For clients who want to order for a VPS from Europe, their choice will be Netherland or Germany most times. For clients who want to order a VPS from Asia, their choice will be Singapore VPS or Germany most times.
What Usages Can We Have On Different Locations?
As mentioned before, clients use different locations for different purposes. For example, if someone wants to be on a survey website, he will use the USA VPS. Or if someone wants to have access to a service that is just allowed for Canadian users, he will use a Canada VPS. All is just related to your usage of the server. Some people use a specific location for a VPS to use it as a VPN. VPN is one of the most important uses that we have on a VPS to pass the thresholds or to secure our connection. We should not forget that if you don’t have any purpose of choosing a location, still you have one and that is the latency. It is better to choose a location fr your VPS which is near too your own locations to have the least latency and to will cause have a smoother connection to the server.
Summary
We can have different reasons to choose a location for the VPS, either to use a survey website or to secure your connection or to just have a smoother connection to the server.
