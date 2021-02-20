Afghan police: 3 separate Kabul blasts kill 5, injure 2

Share Pin 0 Shares

Three separate blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least five people and injured two others, a police official said, amid a surge in violence in the war-torn region.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the first two blasts took place 15 minutes apart and a third involving a police vehicle took place two hours later.

No party immediately claimed responsibility.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blasts. The majority of bomb attacks in the capital Kabul in recent months have been sticky bombs — explosive devices with magnets that are connected to vehicles and detonated by remote control or timer.

The second blast struck a car in a northwestern Kabul neighbourhood in which national army soldiers were driving, killing two soldiers. A civilian passerby was also killed.

The third blast destroyed a police car in western Kabul killing two police officers. Meanwhile, the first blast struck a civilian car wounding both travellers inside the vehicle.

Kabul police said inquiries were underway.

Afghanistan has seen a national increase in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the frontline as peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

The Islamic State group’s local affiliate has taken responsibility for some of the attacks, but several go unclaimed, with the government placing the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.