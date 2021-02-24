5 Growing Industries To Find Work In 2021

Share Pin 0 Shares

2020 has brought about many challenges for both the economy and for certain industries like retail. But, for all of the challenges that have arisen, there has been good news, too. For example, there are several industries that are flourishing despite the pandemic; keeping people employed and the nation running even while the virus continues to claim lives.

It’s good to see growth, and if you’re looking for a new career or to start one, these are the industries to look into. These five are growing and are expected to continue to do so into the future, so pay attention—you might hear something you like.

Here are five growing industries to find work in 2021.

1. Healthcare

It’s no surprise that the healthcare industry would be growing during a pandemic, but the truth is that healthcare has been growing for decades. We’re seeing faster training options becoming available, more medical facilities being built, and more jobs arising as new technology emerges. And, as unfortunate as it is, people will always be sick, so the healthcare industry isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Healthcare training has become more accessible than ever with online and work-at-your-own pace programs. Some medical certifications only require 10-12 months of training for entry-level positions like pharmacy tech, medical billing, and more. If you’re looking for a fast-track into a growing industry, this is your best bet.

With new technology like AI and robotics becoming more and more prevalent, we’re sure to see new jobs arise in the industry in the near future. AI will likely play a major role in healthcare in the hospitals of tomorrow, and we’ll need trained professionals to operate and maintain these systems.

2. Green Energy

We’ve been burning fossil fuels for centuries now, and the effects of such consumption become more and more apparent each year. If you need an example, just look at this year’s pandemic. Daily CO2 emissions dropped by about 17% in April during the lockdown, and, in many places, wildlife has been seen returning to once-frequented human gathering spots. With fossil fuels comes the upfront costs and effects, but there are more hidden costs that we may not see until it’s too late.

That being said, we’re witnessing a rise in green energy and the industry that supports it. From hydro plants to wind and solar farms, the rise of green energy means a rise in the number of jobs available in the field. Wind turbine technician jobs, in particular, are projected to rise by about 61% through 2029. This is faster than almost any other industry in the nation.

The installation, maintenance, and improvement of things like solar panels and wind turbines can generate thousands of jobs, and with a focus on green energy, we may be able to avoid a potential energy crisis in the future. It’s time to get into the industry and cement your place before the rush begins.

3. Robotics & Engineering

Robotics and engineering is a field that requires formal education, but it’s a growing industry. As we take the first steps towards a new, mostly-autonomous society, we need professional and educated workers to design, build, and maintain the robots of tomorrow. Manufacturing is already benefiting from automation, saving billions in labor costs by automating simple processes and assembly lines.

The future of manufacturing is almost guaranteed to be autonomous, so it’s a good time to get involved. You could potentially be involved in the design and implementation of industry-shattering robotic systems! Some factories have already made the switch to 100% automation, and it’s only a matter of time before most manufacturing is done by robots. Wouldn’t you want to be involved in the process?

4. 3D Printing/Rapid Prototyping

As 3D printers become more and more advanced, prototyping becomes a more simple, efficient, and accurate process. Not to mention, prototyping via a 3D printer is often more cost-effective than building a full-blown prototype by hand or having it manufactured. 3D printers are currently some of the most impressive technological tools available, and they’re only getting better with time.

Where before 3D printers largely printed with only plastic-like materials, they can now print in certain metals, wood, and other materials. There have even been homes 3D-printed on the spot! The more we advance in this technology, the more possibilities open up. We have yet to realize the full potential of these tools, and the industry itself is still in its infancy. Now is a good time to get involved.

5. Video Streaming

Most people nowadays subscribe to at least one of the dozens of streaming services available out there. From Disney+ to Netflix to Hulu, HBO Max and beyond, the choices are pretty much endless, and are seriously cutting into cable TV’s profitability. That being said, there are plenty of jobs available in the streaming industry. You can find work in writing and production, sound engineering, optimization, and more!