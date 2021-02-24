HEALTH
6 Skin Treatments That Are Worth The Money
Skin is the largest and vital organ of our body. It protects our internal organs from the outside world. Even after playing such an important role, we still give less importance to it. Most of us do not think about skin health unless there are noticeable issues. But it’s not fair at all. Your skin safeguards you from many infections and keeps you away from sickness. Adequate care of the skin makes it more robust against many diseases. Skincare also helps in reducing pimples, wrinkles, and fine lines.
The radiant and smooth skin has social and psychological benefits too. The people with healthy skin are often more confident than those who have dull or sallow skin. They gain weightage in interviews and attract the people around them. Skin is the observable part of our body. Therefore, its protection and care are of utmost importance.
There are many types of skin disorders; Some can be treated with cosmetic procedures, while others require medical procedures. This piece of article is about cosmetic skin treatments. Cosmetic procedures help you get rid of saggy skin, wrinkles, spots, noticeable scars, etc. Multispeciality hospitals and clinics offer cosmetic treatments. You can easily find them on the internet. Let us discuss the critical cosmetic treatments in-depth.
- Chemical Peels
This treatment is specifically used for skin smoothening. It decreases scars and wrinkles from your face. In this treatment, cosmetologists apply mild acid on your face that results in exfoliation. The acid slowly tears down the outer layer of the skin called the epidermis. This procedure also exfoliates some amount of the dermis layer. You will see some redness on your face after chemical peeling. But, it will recover within 1 to 2 weeks Generally, chemical peeling is divided into three sub-categories: superficial peels, medium-depth peel, and deep peel. The cosmologist suggests a specific type of peeling after analyzing your skin condition.
- Laser Skin Resurfacing
Laser skin resurfacing is a noninvasive and painless skin cosmetic treatment. Like chemical peeling, this treatment is used to remove dead skin on the face. But the difference is skin resurfacing uses lasers instead of acid. During this treatment, damaged or irregular skin is exposed to a pulsed laser beam, which removes the skin layer. Laser surfacing is widely used to treat acne scars, sagging, and fine lines. The laser beam stimulates collagen production and thereby firms loose skin. This procedure improves your skin tone and makes you more attractive.
- Dermal Fillers
With increasing age, the volume of your face tends to decrease. The dermal fillers (also known as injectable fillers) are a gel-like material( hyaluronic acid) that is injected beneath the facial skin. This procedure fills the fine lines and enhances the cuts of your face. The dermal fillers last for a maximum of 2 years. After two years, you again need to inject this filler into your face. This treatment will surely help you to enhance your appearance.
- Thermage
Thermage tightens the facial skin procedure through radiofrequency. The high-frequency radio waves travel deep inside the skin and create extensive heat. This eventually stimulates collagen growth. Thermage therapy is one of the safest ways to reduce aging signs. It is best for treating sagging eyebrows, cheek folds, sagging neck, and drooping eyelids.
- Botox
Botox is a bit invasive way to treat aging signs. It helps to re-establish the volume to the skin and calms the facial muscles. This treatment is very efficacious for demolishing wrinkles around the eyes and forehead. Botox is a drug, which blocks the brain from sending temporarily. You can consult the nearest dermatologist or visit the best private hospital for Botox treatment.
Microdermabrasion
Microdermabrasion is used to treat tough scars, stretch marks, and wrinkles. During this treatment, cosmologists rub fine crystals on your face to make it more youthful. It is a purely non-invasive skin treatment.
The Bottom Line:
All the above treatments can help you to improve your skin as well as your look. Book an appointment with a nearby cosmologist to make your skin younger and radiant.
