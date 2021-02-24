How to Foster Creative and Innovative Skills

Share Pin 0 Shares

Creativity is a trait that does not come easily. Some people are born creative, but for most, acquiring this quality requires tedious learning and exploring habits. Everything in this universe is art, driven by the mathematics of ideas and compassion. And once we begin to value the art around us, we develop the innate qualities of creativity and innovation. We appreciate what was before us and what awaits us. We yearn for a deeper understanding of things that ignites our creative abilities, making it easier for us to comprehend the earth’s secrets.

The process of creativity sparks with imagination. So, when we can imagine things, we are later able to find ways to create them. Whether it be technology, architecture, law, or any other subject, creativity leads to fascinating inventions and innovations.

Therefore, to uplift our generation in the realms of creativity, we must invest in them by creating the learning opportunities that could teach such skills in them.

In this article, we look deeper into the facets of creativity; and how educators can foster these skills in students.

Gather Knowledge on Subjects of Interest

To start your journey, you must possess some information on topics of interest to base your creative yearnings. Just as the computer requires data to process into output, the human brain also needs information to constitute a unique idea.

For instance, if you have an interest in history, start gathering knowledge about it. To go further in this field, you can search for an online bachelors degree in history, which can help you gather more knowledge.

Consider Simple Solutions to Complex Problems

Most often, we ignore the simplest solution to a problem that has long been eating our brains. When people see a complex problem that seems challenging for the masses, they automatically conclude that its solution would also be complicated. But surprisingly, the approach should be the other way around in most scenarios. To develop creativity, you should enhance your focus while ignoring external agents during your thought process. Work on finding simple and straightforward solutions to problems rather than contemplating over something that is not there.

Train Your Mind to Brainstorm

Jumping to conclusions is not a sign of a creative and wise person. But unfortunately, this is what most people do. Whenever you come across a mentally challenging situation, take a breather, and look for every possibility. Some complex situations demand you to think outside the box. By making it your practice, you can improve your critical thinking and become strong in your thought process.

Once you have mastered the trait of perspective thinking, try looking into matters from others’ viewpoints. This way, you can also gain intuitive qualities and predict others’ moves in a specific situation. While it seems easy reading about all this, training your mind to think intuitively is challenging and takes time to develop.

But once you have achieved this trait, you will be able to brainstorm quickly and accurately in a given situation.

Learn to Connect the Dots

One of the crucial aspects of creative thinking is the ability to connect the dots. If you can connect the right dots quickly, you would distinguish the path that leads to the solution. To begin practicing this in your daily life, you read various ideas on a specific topic, evaluate them thoroughly, and discard the alien concepts.

Be the Devil’s Advocate

While working on a lengthy project, it is essential to effectively process all the possible solutions and be a devil’s advocate of your own. The more you test your ideas, the more reliable and flawless they will become. Similarly, rigorous testing of ideas will enlighten you on all its bad and useful aspects, leading you to a concrete facts-based conclusion.

Accept New Ideas Break the Shackles of Fear

Suppose you have a timid personality who is afraid of embarking on a journey in the realms of the unknown, then sorry. In that case, you can never become creative in your lifetime. Creative thinkers are all-time ready to try new things and willing to take on challenges. The reason why most people lose their creative flair with time is their fear of losing their selves to the reactions of the people. They develop a sense of insecurity while putting forward their ideas and thus become inept. Try to build a habit of trying new things and experimenting with unique ideas. As it is the only way, you can back yourself in your quest for creativity and innovation.

Become an Active Listener

A creative person is always an active listener. He appreciates the opinion of others with an open heart and does not feel provoked by disagreements. This quality enables a person to participate in group brainstorming sessions, where everyone shares his or her ideas independently. These sessions improve one’s creative and innovative skills and make him or her a good communicator.

See Things with a Different Perspective

It is mandatory to change your mundane lifestyle, start experimenting with new things and see them differently. Otherwise, all your efforts and aspirations will go in vain. Instead of pressing yourself all the time for answers, begin to question things with newer perspectives.

Furthermore, you can work on the techniques of mind mapping to boost your creative skills. Mind mapping is a strategy that links information from different resources to a central topic. Unlike taking notes, you can do mind mapping by remembering things against specific colors or images. In other words, you are using images and colors as codes to access a memory box.

Some of the pioneers of intelligence, such as Einstein, have used this neuro graphical technique throughout their lifetime. It will forever remain the most intuitive technique to boost creativity.

Conclusion

Students are often scolded for daydreaming since it is considered a sign of laziness. But science tells us that this stereotype is not true. Instead, it should be associated with creativity. An individual with more creative skills tends to daydream more often than others, as their mind is always questioning whatever is happening around them.

Therefore, instead of restricting your habits that lead to a creative lifestyle, you should improve them. Do not be afraid of exploring new things and keep challenging yourself with the unknown. All these elements combined with your genuine efforts would eventually fill your life with innovation and creativity.